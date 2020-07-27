- Advertisement -

Scientists have a brand new treatment thought for the novel coronavirus that came about once they figured out what makes the virus so dangerous to our own bodies:

The pathogen camouflages itself after infecting cells to protect against a swift response from the immune system.

Researchers in the University of Texas Health Science Center identified an enzyme.

that the virus produces that tricks cells into believing that the viral RNA belongs there.

When a pathogen enters the body.

it activates local alarms that signal that the immune system to take action and destroy the unknown thing.

This can be true whether it is a bacterium, virus, or other types of microorganisms.

The identical thing occurs with the novel coronavirus.

Some immune reactions are much better and more efficient than others.

though, and that is why some people today experience a milder version of the disease, and some have no symptoms at all.

Other resistant systems will react slower.

so the virus will repeat with simplicity inside the lungs and cause all sorts of life-threatening complications.

Then there is always the overdrive response in the immune system which does more damage than good and can also lead to death.

Doctors are still trying to find out why all this occurs and how it can be countered.

Drugs such as dexamethasone offer a possible treatment for patients having a massive inflammatory response, however, better meds are needed to reduce death and complications.

Researchers from the University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio figured out what could be a Very Important element of SARS-CoV-2 behavior.

The virus has a way of camouflaging itself inside the cell to avoid detection.

It doesn’t always happen, but this may explain what makes the virus so dangerous and why some patients have a harder time getting rid of it.

The researchers published their job at Nature, describing the camouflage technique which allows the virus to escape an immediate response.

Scientists identified a molecule called nsp16 that the virus produces and then uses to alter its own RNA cap.

Once the virus binds to cells, then it uses its RNA to instruct those cells to mass-produce thousands of virus copies.

The battery is destroyed in the process, and the brand new copies may infect other cells. The immune system would block a number of them and would destroy infected cells too. “Because of the alterations, which fool the cell, the consequent viral messenger RNA is now regarded as part of the cell’s code and not foreign.”

The discovery could be important to future antiviral drug development.

New meds could target the nsp16 receptor and prevent it from making any changes. Because of this.

the immune system would recognize the virus faster and begin to fight it sooner. Such drugs could accelerate patient recovery.

As with any COVID-19 research, the job could gain from future research.

while clinical trials would be necessary to check the efficacy of any new molecule designed to inhibit the nsp16 enzyme.

The complete review can be obtained at this link.

A research back in mid-May looked at how the coronavirus cubes interferon activity when cortical cells.

This process allows the coronavirus to continue replicating unhindered by a quick, local immune reaction.

Nearly two months later, another team of researchers said their interferon-based nebulizer could deliver the game-changing therapy.

the world needs to prevent complications and reduce COVID-19 deaths.