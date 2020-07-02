- Advertisement -

Researchers find pure red light may be sufficient to recharge a person’s vision late in life, making them better able to discover colors.

The research tasked two dozen individuals with a red light eye therapy for only 3 minutes per day,

and even that short amount of time was enough to create measurable results.

The investigators say this low-cost treatment option could be an easy way for elderly people to maintain their eyesight working well.

As someone that has been pressured to get cataract surgery in the mature age of…

35, I know how big of a bummer it is when our eyes decide that they’ve done enough job for a lifetime and begin to shut down.

We realize how light can harm an eye, and how electrons in the Sun can permanently make you malfunctioning peepers, however,

new research indicates that a particular sort of light might have a beneficial effect.

More specifically, reddish light in tiny amounts have the potential to reverse vision problems with time.

Since the scientists describe in their study, 24 people were recruite for the research, together with half being guys and another half girls.

The volunteers range in age from 28 to 72, and none of them was diagnose with any diseases which may affect their eyesight.

But they were each given a special light that produce a reddish glow which they were tasked with staring for just a few minutes every day.

Easy enough, right? It sounds so simple that it’s hard to imagine it would have some impact on a individual’s eyesight one way or another.

Unexpectedly, it did, and the investigators noted that the research participants over the age of 40

showed measurable increases in their ability to differentiate one colour from the other,

suggesting that age-related vision deterioration could possibly be reversed with this straightforward type of light therapy.

“As you get older, your visual system declines significantly, particularly after over 40,” Professor Glen Jeffery,

lead author of the study, stated in an announcement .

‘Your retinal sensitivity and colour vision are both slowly compromise,

and with the aging population, this is an increasingly important issue.

To stem or reverse this decline,

we sought to re install the retina aging cells with short bursts of longwave light”

But why does red light especially seem to work so well?

“Mitochondria have specific lighting absorbance features influencing their performance,” Jeffrey says.

“Longer wavelengths spanning 650 to 1000nm are absorb and enhance mitochondrial performance to increase energy production.

” The light given to the volunteers produce light that’s 670nm in wavelength,

only within the limit to be consum by the mitochondria and”recharge” the eyes.

“Our study shows that it is likely to significantly improve vision that has diminished in aged individuals

using easy brief exposures to light wavelengths that recharge the power system that has diminished from the retina tissues,

rather like recharging a battery,” Jeffery States