Researchers developed a quick test to detect COVID-19

Researchers have developed a quick test to detect antibodies in COVID-19 patients. Who specifically block the novel coronavirus. This progress may lead to faster means for estimating the population degree infection rate of the illness.

According to the study, published in the journal Nature Biotechnology,

A rapid test to detect neutralizing antibodies — effective at blocking the novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 — is desperately needed. To facilitate monitoring of infection rates regarding determine vaccine efficacy during clinical trials.

To ease this, the research workers, including people from the Duke-NUS Medical School in Singapore, developed a new assay that is much quicker than traditional tests for neutralizing antibodies. Taking only one or two hours to finish.

They said the initial method, validated in two types of patients that had COVID-19 from Singapore and Nanjing, China, does not require the usage of the live virus.

According to the scientists, the current gold standard assay for detecting neutralizing antibodies requires the treatment of live SARS-CoV-2 at a biosafety level three laboratory containment facility. It is time-consuming, taking two-four days to finish.

Another method involving a pseudovirus-based neutralization test to detect these antibodies can be completed in a biosafety level two lab. But added that this necessitates using live viruses and cells.

In the current study, the scientists Lin-Fa Wang, Danielle Anderson, and their colleagues designed a surrogate virus neutralization test that doesn’t demand any live virus or cells.

“The surrogate virus neutralization test does not require biosafety level three containment.Making it broadly accessible to the wider community for both clinical and research applications,” the researchers wrote.

They stated the new evaluation takes just one to two hours to complete and may be run in a biosafety level two lab.

According to the scientists, this interaction can be blocked with specific neutralizing antibodies in patient. Or animal sera like the standard virus neutralization and pseudovirus-based tests.

The study found that this assay could also differentiate neutralizing antibodies from those which pertain to the spike protein but do not obstruct the virus.

Adhering to the laboratory findings, the scientists validated the new assay with two distinct groups of patients recovering from COVID-19.

175 patients who had COVID-19 and 200 healthy controls in Singapore, along with 50 patients who had COVID-19. And 200 healthy controls in Nanjing.

They said the test can distinguish between antibody responses to COVID-19. And other human coronavirus infections such as the one causing the common cold.

Based on the study, the assay achieves 99.93 percent specificity and 95-100% sensitivity.

When the researchers studied the specificity of the evaluation for SARS-CoV-2, compared to the 2002-03 SARS pandemic virus. Utilizing serum collected from patients who had recovered in the prior coronavirus outbreak.

They noticed that SARS-neutralising antibodies were detectible 17 decades later.

Although the surrogate virus neutralization assay may never have the ability to replace the conventional virus assay completely. They stated it performs well, and sometimes, may be simpler to use for several elements of COVID-19 research.

