Coronavirus update: A new coronavirus research from researchers at University College London.

suggests that COVID-19 can cause brain damage and a number of neurological issues.COVID-19 patients exhibited inflammation, psychosis, haemorrhaging, delirium, and more.

One of the most challenging elements of this novel coronavirus pandemic is merely how small we understand about COVID-19.

Countless scientists, doctors, and researchers have been working night and day in an attempt to offer proper guidance to people and locate treatments and remedies that may be effective against the disease, however the facts keep changing.

That’s why it’s essential to do everything in your power to prevent becoming sick or infecting anybody else since the long-term consequences of contracting COVID-19 are still a mystery.

To that point, a current analysis by researchers at University College London (through Reuters) indicates that we could soon be facing a wave of coronavirus-related brain injury as evidence builds that COVID-19 can cause a wide array of neurological problems, including inflammation, psychosis, and other potentially fatal complications.

Whether we’ll see an epidemic on a big scale of brain injury connected to the pandemic — maybe much like the encephalitis lethargica outbreak in the 1920s and 1930s after the 1918 influenza outbreak — remains to be seen,” explained Michael Zandi, from UCL’s Institute of Neurology, co-leader of this analysis.

From the study, the investigators described 43 cases of patients that exhibited brain damage after getting infected.

COVID-19 is primarily a respiratory disorder, but there are now multiple studies which link the disease to brain damage.

We are aware that COVID-19 can take a significant toll on the entire body, but it is also making previously rare conditions more prevalent.

The researchers said they would see about one adult patient with ADEM per month in their clinic prior to the pandemic.

but they see at least one time each week.

which they call”a roughly increase.”

My, I fear we have millions of people with COVID-19 now. And if at a year have 10 million recovered people, and those individuals have cognitive deficits.

.. then that is going to affect their ability to work and their capacity to go about activities of daily living,” Adrian Owen, a neuroscientist at Western University, told Reuters.

This is only 1 study, but Owen urges other people to follow up with more detailed reviews in more regions of the world.