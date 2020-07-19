Reliance AGM 2020: Jio Has Been Rapidly Expanding Into Various New Segments Of The Industry

- Advertisement -

The technology giant Jio of India has been rapidly expanding into different segments of the industry. Its wave of strategies includes expanding to more sectors that could use an increase of digitization, after getting disrupted the telecom industry.

Reliance Jio maintained its Annual General Meeting today and spoke about its strategies. When some announcements were anticipated, many of these were unexpected. With announcing this time with Google, another significant investment, it began. Beyond that, the company shared its vision for the future of India, its 5G roadmap and upcoming products which have to have far-reaching consequences in the country.

Here are the announcements that Jio made nowadays.

Google invests in Jio.

Among the greatest eliminate the event was the investment of Google. Now, at the AGM, Jio declared that Google had signed an agreement to spend $4.5 billion (Rs 33,737 cr) in Jio Platforms and taking a 7.73% stake in the business. This can also be Google’s first investment in the Google for India Digitization Fund, through which it pledged to spend Rs 75,000 crore, or approximately $10 billion, into India over the next 5-7 years.

Probably the most exciting consequence of this partnership is the development of entry-level smartphones that will run tweaked Android OS, aiming to bring users to the ecosystem that is a smartphone to the over 350 million attribute phone. Jio will look to improve its other services in partnership with search engine giant in areas like entertainment, schooling, health and services.

Jio 5G

The telecom landscape of India altered together with the installation of standard LTE connectivity, bringing countless Indians online. With 5G on the horizon, Jio hopes to be in the driving seat and beat the others to the market with its deployment. Interestingly, Jio says that its entire infrastructure for 5G implementation is going to be designed and developed.

Jio will even export 5G solutions to telecom operators once the Jio 5G is known at India scale.

Cheap 4G/5G smartphones

Jio in India, there are more than 350 million consumers who are using feature telephones and bought millions of consumers on the internet. Jio will be working, considering that Jio and Google have partnered with the assistance of Google.

I am excited that our collaboration will focus on gaining access for tens of thousands of millions of Indians. They do not currently own a smartphone when improving the experience for all.

Sundar Pichai

A smartphone using an OS will be developed. So it will be available even for the lower-powered devices this will be a smartphone using optimizations to the OS along with the Play Store. The phone will also incorporate a local ecosystem that ensures that method with the apps and providers in the Play Store is within reach most customers. With this particular Mr Mukesh Ambani also said they’re trying to make”2G-Mukta Bharat”.

From the meeting, they said that the phone would come with the Android-based functioning system. We anticipate this is a tweaked version of the complete Android OS with just essentials.

Jio Glass

Jio Glass is a reality headset manufactured in house. It enables users to experience holographic content. The glass comes with a cable that you can connect with net connectivity to a smartphone. It weighs only 75 grams. You get the personalized experience. Jio Glass supports approximately 25 apps.

The glass is capable of creating a holographic phone to additional users with a voice command. You will realize another person when you are on the call with the lens. It supports 2D calls. You present or might also share the display.

Jio Glass will also be utilized in schools. All the pupils and run a holographic class and educators can arrive in 3D virtual rooms.

Jio HealthHub

This stage offers end to end health care services. Over 15,000 consultation that includes non-COVID-19 patients and both COVID, the scene has given Within four months. The health will be integrated with several other Jio services that will allow any user to book an appointment for consultations and securely share and maintain book lab tests the health records, and more.

Jio Mart

Jio Mart was launched in phase a few months back. This stage brings a standard channel technology platform that combines stores customers, and manufacturers and retail store existence. Jio Mart appeared as a trusted partner for small Kirana stores to continue operations.

The Kiranas were given a POS to stay connected with all the Jio Mart platform. The platform has addressed and helped multiple Kirana shops to tackle the issues associated with storage space deliveries and delivery challenges. A number of the existing stores were converted within two days into doors.

JioTV+ to the set-top box

It’s an all-in-one OTT based platform which will have content from Netflix, Amazon Prime, Disney+ Hotstar, Voot, Sony, Zee5, JioCinema Saavn, and much more, all under a single roof. You also receive a voice hunt, and it is discoverable—the voice hunt functions for across, directors, more.

The platform also gets rid of numerous logins for the OTT programs and allows you to view any content without any hassle. Jio introduced an interactive Jio remote that can be used to interact with TV news shows where they’ve polled and reality shows.

Conclusion

We were taken by A few of the announcements with the standards of Jio, even by surprise. Its ambitions for the season are sky-high, but if successful, could change the face of India. The partnerships with Facebook and Google will help them achieve the next billion, which is a shared goal for all the major technology companies.