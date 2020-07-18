Release Date, Cast, Plot, And More! When Will Season 2 Of ‘The Alienist’ Arrive On Netflix?

- Advertisement -

Period dramas have always fascinated by people of all ages. Over the season , there have been several amazing period dramas we have witnessed. Some of them include shows such as Peaky Blinders, Anne With An E, The Crown, Pride, and Prejudice, etc, and many more. Based on the novel by the same name written by Caleb Carr, The Alienist debuted on TNT in January 2018.

Based on the book by Caleb Carr, The Alienist is set in 1896 New York amidst the vast wealth, extreme poverty, and technological innovations. The show revolves around a ritualistic killer gruesomely murdering male prostitutes and a criminal psychologist, a newspaper illustrator, and police secretary deployed to conduct this investigation in secret. This period drama follows a brilliant mental pathologist as he tries to uncover questions behind the gruesome murders while trying to apprehend the killer.

With an IMDb rating of 7.7/10 and the Tomatometer at 66%, the Alienist has been a hit. And after the first season, the fans are desperately waiting for the release of season 2.

Therefore, let’s dig into the details regarding the release date, cast, and plot of The Alienist Season 2.

The Alienist Season 2: Release Date

Since its release, the show has kept a decent rating followed by high viewership. However, it has been almost 2 season since the first season of The Alienist released. And now, we are all set to receive the second season of The Alienist. The Alienist Season 2 releases on TNT on 19th July 2020.

What Will Be The Plot For The Alienist Season 2?

The Alienist is based on the novel by the same name written by Caleb Carr. And The Alienist Season 2 will be inspired by the second book in the novel series called ‘Angel Of Darkness’. In Season 1, we were introduced to Dr. Laszlo Kreizler, a criminal psychologist, newspaper illustrator John Moore, and detective Sara Howard who pair up to track down the ritualistic killer.

As per the second book in the series, Season 2 of The Alienist will be set in 1897, a season after the events of New York. This time, the three will pair again to find the kidnapped daughter of a visiting Spanish dignitary. However, due to rising global tensions, the three must tread carefully.

Cast

With no major exits in the first season, every cast member is expected to reprise their roles in The Alienist Season 2. This is how the cast for The Alienist Season 2 stands:

Daniel Brühl as Dr. Laszlo Kreizler

Luke Evans as John Moore

Dakota Fanning as Sara Howard

Douglas Smith as Marcus

Matthew Sheer as Lucius

Robert Ray Wisdom as Cyrus

Ted Levine as Commissioner Thomas Byrnes

When Will Season 2 Of ‘The Alienist’ Arrive On Netflix?

Season 2 of The Alienist will arrive on Netflix in September 2020.