Home Top Stories Reels Are Now Available On Instagram
FeaturedTop Stories

Reels Are Now Available On Instagram

By- Sweety Singh
- Advertisement -

Facebook-owned social media platform Instagram today announced Reels, a short-video making tool that will come as a joy to many TikTok users in the country. The move follows the recently imposed ban on TikTok in India. Now Instagram Reels will aim to fill in this void created by the sudden ban.

As per Instagram, videos make up over one-third of the Instagram posts in India, including both long-form and shorter-format videos. The service also noticed that live-streaming of videos became an increasing trend during the pandemic.

Interestingly 45 percent of the videos shared on Instagram were about 15 seconds or smaller in duration. This prompted the creation of Instagram Reels. The company also states that Reels is the future of entertainment.

Also Read:   Instagram's Brand New feature Is Ideal for Linking with isolated friends

And that it will cover everyone from big media companies to individual content creators. Moreover, Reels is currently being launched only in a few countries. India will be the fourth country to get the feature after Brazil, Germany, and France.

instagram reels

How does Instagram Reels work?

Instagram Reels will let users create short format videos which by default will be available to share with Instagram’s Explore tab. However, users will also have the option to share their videos directly to their own stories and feed.

Also Read:   Roposo Earned 2 Million Uses In Just 2 Days

The Instagram Explore section will remain unchanged. However, there will be some dedicated space for Reels content on the top. This should be implemented in a new update soon.

Also Read:   Instagram Announced To Support Small Businesses During COVID‑19 By Sharing New Gift Card, Food Order, And Fundraiser Stickers In Stories And On Their Profiles

Instagram has also revealed that once the app picks up pace, it will also be setting up a monetization model. This will allow frequent users to earn from the app via their content, based on their viewership.

When will you get Reels?

Note that Instagram Reels will not be a new, standalone application, but a part of the Instagram app itself. After the recent test, the feature will soon have a broader rollout in India. The feature will start rolling out to users in India from 7:30 pm IST and at the onset, will be populated with content from a diverse set of public figures and creators, such as Ammy Virk, Gippy Grewal, Komal Pandey, Arjun Kanungo, Jahnavi Dasetty aka Mahathalli, Indrani Biswas aka Wondermunna, Kusha Kapila, Radhika Bangia, RJ Abhinav and Ankush Bhaguna.

Also Read:   Roposo Earned 2 Million Uses In Just 2 Days
- Advertisement -
Sweety Singh

Must Read

“Legacies Season 3:Possible Release Date,Cast,plot,And Everything you need to know about.

Netflix Vinay yadav -
Series is a spin-off of this Vampire Diaries television show, which will be among the recognized series. We've seen it animate since it wrapped...
Read more

The Circle Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot, And Many More Spoiler Are Here!

Netflix Vinay yadav -
Some reality shows may make a storm in the world. You can thanks"The Circle" to be among these. This hot reality show will make...
Read more

All You Need To Know About Spotify Premium Duo plan

Entertainment Sweety Singh -
If you share everything with your roommate, why not share your Spotify Premium plan as well? The company has recently made it easier for people to...
Read more

Xiaomi Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 Price Dropped In India

Technology Sweety Singh -
Xiaomi has once again started offering the Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 at Rs 3,999. In May, the company had launched these at Rs...
Read more

Reels Are Now Available On Instagram

Top Stories Sweety Singh -
Facebook-owned social media platform Instagram today announced Reels, a short-video making tool that will come as a joy to many TikTok users in the country. The move...
Read more

Next ‘Super Material’ Is The Same As Steroids Kevlar

Top Stories Sweety Singh -
Scientists from Harvard have developed what they say is a material that is not only strong against impacts like Kevlar but also protects...
Read more

Outer Banks Season 2 : Release Date, Cast, Plot, Trailer And Everything you need to know about.

Netflix Vinay yadav -
A lot of folks were sceptical before opting to binge this particular series, Outer Banks. It's a Netflix first series that aired this season...
Read more

Alita Battle Angel 2 Click here to know Plot, Cast Release Date & more information

Movies Anish Yadav -
Alita: Battle Angel 2 has as a whole lot fan help from the rear of it since there is for the Zack Snyder cut...
Read more

Cobra Kai Season 3 and its Release Date, Cast, Plot and many more!Everything you need to know about.

Movies Vinay yadav -
When will Cobra Kai Season? Karate Kid Story's next season strengthens the feud involving Daniel Lazo and Johnny Lawrence. After quitting the Cobra hand...
Read more

Hawaii Has Done The Best Job Of Containing The Coronavirus

Corona Sweety Singh -
Those of you looking for a more positive coronavirus update than what you may be seeing a lot of in the news these...
Read more
© World Top Trend