Reels Are Now Available On Instagram

Facebook-owned social media platform Instagram today announced Reels, a short-video making tool that will come as a joy to many TikTok users in the country. The move follows the recently imposed ban on TikTok in India. Now Instagram Reels will aim to fill in this void created by the sudden ban.

As per Instagram, videos make up over one-third of the Instagram posts in India, including both long-form and shorter-format videos. The service also noticed that live-streaming of videos became an increasing trend during the pandemic.

Interestingly 45 percent of the videos shared on Instagram were about 15 seconds or smaller in duration. This prompted the creation of Instagram Reels. The company also states that Reels is the future of entertainment.

And that it will cover everyone from big media companies to individual content creators. Moreover, Reels is currently being launched only in a few countries. India will be the fourth country to get the feature after Brazil, Germany, and France.

How does Instagram Reels work?

Instagram Reels will let users create short format videos which by default will be available to share with Instagram’s Explore tab. However, users will also have the option to share their videos directly to their own stories and feed.

The Instagram Explore section will remain unchanged. However, there will be some dedicated space for Reels content on the top. This should be implemented in a new update soon.

Instagram has also revealed that once the app picks up pace, it will also be setting up a monetization model. This will allow frequent users to earn from the app via their content, based on their viewership.

When will you get Reels?

Note that Instagram Reels will not be a new, standalone application, but a part of the Instagram app itself. After the recent test, the feature will soon have a broader rollout in India. The feature will start rolling out to users in India from 7:30 pm IST and at the onset, will be populated with content from a diverse set of public figures and creators, such as Ammy Virk, Gippy Grewal, Komal Pandey, Arjun Kanungo, Jahnavi Dasetty aka Mahathalli, Indrani Biswas aka Wondermunna, Kusha Kapila, Radhika Bangia, RJ Abhinav and Ankush Bhaguna.