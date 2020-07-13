Home Technology Redmi K20 Pro: Now Available At A Lower Price As A Part...
Technology

Redmi K20 Pro: Now Available At A Lower Price As A Part Of A Promotional Offer

By- Kumar Saurabh
- Advertisement -

The Redmi K20 Pro declared the return of Xiaomi into the smartphone area as it was announced. It is offered at a lower cost for part of a promotional deal.

The Redmi K20 Pro with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage has become offered at Rs 24,999, and it will be a Rs 2,000 reduction compared to its price tag following GST revisions. The deal will persist until July 13 for a week. The 256GB + 8GB configuration will last to retail at Rs 29,999. Colour options include Glacier Blue, Flame Red, Pearl White, and Carbon Black

Redmi K20 Pro specs

The Redmi K20 Pro was a flagship as it launched, bringing a Snapdragon 865 chipset with 256GB of storage and up to 8GB of RAM. It was the smartphone with that mixture. Also, it implemented graphite to maintain the operation in check. Software attributes in assigning resources like Game Turbo assist.

Also Read:   Google Pixel 5; Release date, SoC, Camera, price and Everything We Know So Far

The critical point that is talking was an obtrusion-free screen that is bezel-less. It sported a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED screen with a Complete HD+ resolution, additionally sufficient at HDR10 and shielded from Corning Gorilla Glass 5. Besides, it attracted a selfie camera and a fingerprint scanner.

The rear sports a range with a 48MP Sony IMX586 shooter followed an 8MP telephoto along with a 13MP lens. A 20MP camera handles selfies. It attracted new modes like AI skies replacement and shooting intelligent choices.

Also Read:   The LG Velvet Introduces A Totally New look For LG Handsets And Battle Against Samsung And Apple
Also Read:   Remove China Apps, a Popular App Made In India Was Just Pulled From The Google Play Store

The Redmi K20 Pro sent together assistance using a 4,000 mAh battery for Qualcomm Quick Charge 4 at 27W. It managed to keep the jack. The 3.5millimeter jack is capable of becoming a Hi-Fi DAC for sound playback.

We can not help but believe the initiation of the Realme X3 show supported this movement.

- Advertisement -
Kumar Saurabh
Hi, I am a passionate blogger, gamer, movies, tv shows, and comic book lover. I am a tech freak guy and spend most of my time exploring new things in the world of technology. I write blogs about the information on tech, product reviews, and how giant tech companies like Apple, Google, Microsoft, Facebook changing our world, and love to share everything here at World Top Trend.

Must Read

Messiah Season 2: Has Been Cancelled Due Return As Al-Masih In The Upcoming Season? Click To know!

Netflix Alok Chand -
The thriller web collection, Messiah, has remained in controversies even. Netflix released the official trailer on December 3, 2019, and from then, it caught...
Read more

Redmi K20 Pro: Now Available At A Lower Price As A Part Of A Promotional Offer

Technology Kumar Saurabh -
The Redmi K20 Pro declared the return of Xiaomi into the smartphone area as it was announced. It is offered at a lower cost...
Read more

Brooklyn Nine-Nine Season 8: Release Date, Plot, Cast, Trailer, And Expectations On Netflix What Happened To The Project?

Netflix Alok Chand -
Brooklyn Nine-Nine is one of those funny Series, which had gained a considerable number of fans within a limited time. This show is made...
Read more

The Mandalorian Season 2: Prime Video Disney+ Release Updates What’s on Disney+ While You Wait for

Netflix Alok Chand -
In the emerging trend, a lot of movie franchises are receiving their particular set of spin-offs, sequels, and prequels in internet series' shape, there...
Read more

Castlevania Season 4: Release Date What Will Happen to ‘Dracula’s Revenge’ Click To know The Expected Plot, And More

Netflix Alok Chand -
Castlevania series is a big name in Netflix's world. According to a Video Game show Created by Komani. The movie game has the same...
Read more

MacBook Air Kill By Apple For Thinner Laptop

Technology Rahul Banduni -
A rumor has surfaced which indicates Apple might be intending to stop the MacBook Air, because of its movement from using Intel chips. A seemingly...
Read more

Westworld Season 4: Release Date, Do Not Miss Anything About Your Favourite Show! Whether She Will Be Back For Season 4

Netflix Alok Chand -
Westworld is a science fiction TV Show Made Lisa Joy and by Jonathan Nolan, produced by HBO. The series is an entire bundle of...
Read more

Good Girls Season 4: Know Everything About The Plot, Release Date, And More Renewed For The Fourth Season After The Shortened Third Season,

Netflix Alok Chand -
Good Girls is a drama. The Video series is premiered on NBC which has won hearts of fans with its humor together with crime...
Read more

The Sandman Season 1: Release Date On Netflix What Happened To The Project?

Netflix Alok Chand -
Artist Neil Gaiman has verified more explicit relationships, including all significant statements, particularly in Roaring. TV needed dialogue in July 2019. Sources have shown...
Read more

Ares Season 2: Thriller Series Might Face Some Delay? Drama And Other Explanation Ahead?

Netflix Alok Chand -
Fantastic news for the crowd who are awaiting this sequence and of the fans. That is Netflix as we are expecting that the Ares...
Read more
© World Top Trend