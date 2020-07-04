- Advertisement -

Researchers find that pure red light may be enough to recharge a person’s vision in life, making them better able to detect colors.

The research tasked two dozen people with having a reddish light eye treatment for only 3 minutes daily, and also that short amount of time was sufficient to create quantifiable outcomes.

The investigators say this low-cost treatment option could be an easy way for elderly individuals to keep their vision working nicely.

As somebody that has been forced to have cataract surgery at the ripe old age of… 35, I understand how big of a bummer it is when our eyes decide that they’ve done enough work for a lifetime and start to shut down. We know how a watch can be damaged by light, and how electrons can permanently leave you in the Sun with malfunctioning peepers, however, research indicates that a specific kind of light may have a favorable effect.

The study published in the Journals of Gerontology shows that specific wavelengths of light seem to have a curative effect on aging. More notably, red light in tiny amounts can potentially reverse eyesight problems over time.

Since the scientists describe in their analysis, a total of 24 people were recruited for the research. The volunteers ranged in age, and not one of them had been previously diagnosed. They were each given a particular light that generated.

Easy enough, right? It sounds so straightforward that it’s hard to imagine it could affect a person’s vision one way or another. It did, and the researchers noted that the research participants over the age of 40 showed increases in their capacity to differentiate one color from another, indicating that vision deterioration could be reversed with this straightforward type of light therapy.

“As you age, your visual system decreases significantly, especially once more than 40,” Professor Glen Jeffery, lead author of the research, said in a statement. ‘your color vision and Your retinal sensitivity are compromised, and this is an issue. To stem or reverse this decline, we sought to reinstall the retina’s aging cells with brief bursts of longwave light.”

But why does red light appear to work so well?

“Mitochondria have particular lighting absorbance characteristics influencing their performance,” Jeffrey says. “Longer wavelengths spanning 650 to 1000nm are consumed and improve mitochondrial performance to boost energy generation.” The light given to the volunteers produced light that is 670nm in wavelength, just over the limit to be consumed by the mitochondria and”recharge” the eyes.

“Our study shows it is likely to significantly improve vision that has declined in aged individuals using easy short exposures to light wavelengths that recharge the energy system which has diminished from the retina tissues, instead of like recharging a battery,” Jeffery says.