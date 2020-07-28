- Advertisement -

Recent coronavirus vaccine research showed promising results from several drugs which are in advanced phases of clinical trials.

A number of the vaccine candidates will complete Phase 3 trials in the coming months and could receive emergency use consent this fall if they become active and safe.

However, Dr. Anthony Fauci explained in a meeting that the vaccines wouldn’t be broadly available to the public until sometime in 2021, even though accepted this season.

Vaccines that can block the novel coronavirus from infecting cells would be our very best hope to come back to a sense of normalcy.

And several vaccine candidates have shown promising results. Nevertheless,

the critical Phase 3 trials haven’t yet begun for several of those experimental compounds

since tens of thousands of volunteers from around the world need to be enrolled in the tests.

When the research is done, regulators may approve the vaccines for emergency usage when this fall,

assuming everything goes according to plan.

But significant hurdles remain, and Dr. Anthony Fauci explains why if vaccines have been accepted this year,

they will not be widely available until sometime in 2021.

Moderna is also developing its own vaccine candidate in partnership with the US authorities.

But there is no guarantee that these drugs will eventually be approve, no matter how promising they might seem right now.

If they are accept, the logistics of manufacturing and deploying the medication may still delay vaccination campaigns,

especially in developing countries.

Not to mention that there is a growing portion of the populace that opposes vaccines,

and they might hinder COVID-19 immunization campaigns.

Fauci explained during a live Q&A session using The Washington Post

a vaccine would probably not be”broadly available” to the American public until”a few months” to 2021.

“Next year we’d likely have tens of millions of doses available,” Fauci explained,

adding that some companies predicted they’d make more doses than that.

“I believe as we get into 2021, a few months in, that you would have fingerprints which could be widely accessible.