Realme New Series Shows Up In A Leaked Slide

Realme has been prolific in China despite being more active in its country of origin, India. It launched a set of eight products back in May including the Realme X50 Pro Player edition. Now, it looks like the company is gearing up for the launch of a new 5G smartphone as a leaked presentation shot reveals that the device could have a completely new series.

The poster leaked by tipster Digital Chat Station, shows two slogans along with the image of the device in a silhouette- solve 5G related issues and a machine-translated text that reads as “Aoli gives new series of mobile phones”, in Chinese.

Going by the marketing slogan, it looks like Realme is eyeing to solve possible issues present on the already launched 5G handsets. This could mean a lot of things including better connectivity like Carrier Aggregation, support for more 5G bands, host a dual-sim 5G stand-by network with Mediatek’s Dimensity 1000+ SoC, or a larger-sized battery to counter the battery drain issues due to 5G.

Anyway, the images barely show the device having a single punch-hole screen with small curves around the edges. And unlike the dual punch-hole on the X50 series of smartphones. The tipster also says the device will have a higher-refresh-rate screen. And is intrigued by the Aoli naming hinting that it could be a new series altogether.

This could be possible as two Realme smartphones with model numbers RMX2111. And RMX2112 had received China’s MIIT certification with support for 5G. While this could also be a possible smartphone in the Realme 7 series lineup. The model numbers seem to resonate a potential successor to the X series.

Realme is said to unveil a 120W charging solution soon. And this could also be one of the solutions for recovering the battery hiccups coming with 5G. That being said, these are early speculation and we need more evidence to confirm them.