Realme 6i First Impressions

Highlights

Realme 6i sports a 6.5-inch display with a 90Hz refresh rate

The MediaTek Helio G90T SoC powers it

The Realme 6i includes a 4300mAh battery, and you get a 20W charger at the box

Specification

The SIM tray is on the left, just over the volume buttons. It’s three slots, two for Nano-SIMs, and you to get a microSD card. In the base, it’s a 3.5millimeter headphone jack, primary mic, speaker, and USB Type-C port. The Realme 6i is 8.9mm thick and packs at a 4,300mAh battery exactly like the Realme 6. However, it doesn’t arrive with the exact same 30W charger that is bundled with all the Realme 6. Instead, you get a 20W charger The Realme 6i has a 48-megapixel primary sensor, 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera, 2-megapixel portrait camera, along with a 2-megapixel macro camera

Realme 6i to Launch in India on July 24, Gets Listed on Flipkart.

Realme 6i cost in India (anticipated )

The prior listing had also suggested a price tag of under Rs. 15,000. The Realme 6s premiered in Europe in EUR 199 (approximately Rs. 16,500), but we could expect it to become cheaper in India.