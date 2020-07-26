Home Lifestyle Realme 6i First Impressions
Lifestyle

Realme 6i First Impressions

By- Pooja Das
Highlights

Realme 6i sports a 6.5-inch display with a 90Hz refresh rate
The MediaTek Helio G90T SoC powers it
The Realme 6i includes a 4300mAh battery, and you get a 20W charger at the box

Specification

The SIM tray is on the left, just over the volume buttons. It’s three slots, two for Nano-SIMs, and you to get a microSD card. In the base, it’s a 3.5millimeter headphone jack, primary mic, speaker, and USB Type-C port. The Realme 6i is 8.9mm thick and packs at a 4,300mAh battery exactly like the Realme 6. However, it doesn’t arrive with the exact same 30W charger that is bundled with all the Realme 6. Instead, you get a 20W charger The Realme 6i has a 48-megapixel primary sensor, 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera, 2-megapixel portrait camera, along with a 2-megapixel macro camera

Also Read:   The Sony WH-1000XM4: Leaked Features and Big Challenge With Boss
Also Read:   Aarogya Setu App: Important Feature To Know About Covid-19 Tracker

Realme 6i to Launch in India on July 24, Gets Listed on Flipkart.

Realme 6i cost in India (anticipated )
The prior listing had also suggested a price tag of under Rs. 15,000. The Realme 6s premiered in Europe in EUR 199 (approximately Rs. 16,500), but we could expect it to become cheaper in India.

 

Pooja Das

Realme 6i First Impressions

