Ready For Some Fantastic News James Bond Movie “No Time To Die” This Updates For Fans

Ready for some fantastic news. We’ve got a few, assuming you are a fan of James Bond. The wait for the next James Bond movie will be a little shorter than expected. After it was delayed until November due to COVID-19, No Time to Die has now been shifted forward and will release five days earlier than expected in the United States.

As announced in the tweeter Account, No Time to Die’s release date is now November 20 in the US. As normal for a 007 film, it is going to be out before this in the united kingdom, where it debuts on November 12 (as previously scheduled).

No Time was originally expected to be out last April, however, it was one of the many movies to have their release dates moved back due to this pandemic that was coronavirus. Some movies are still changing, with Christopher Nolan’s Tenet having only been pushed back two weeks to July 31.

Spectre, the last Bond movie, was released five decades back in 2015, which makes this the longest delay between 007 romps since Daniel Craig took on the role from Pierce Brosnan in 2006’s Casino Royale. And No Time To Die hasn’t exactly had production; uncertainties surrounding it have ranged from whether Craig would return to the role of Bond. The COVID-19 delay is merely the picture’s latest setback.

However, we’re still very excited about the secret agent with a license to kill to come back to the big screen. If you want to understand why take a look at that which we know about James Bond: No Time to Die.