“Re: Zero- Staring Life in Another World” Season 2: Recent updates on its release date, cast, plot and everything else

By- Simran Jaiswal
One of the most anticipated anime series, “Re: Zero- Staring Life in Another World” is all set to come back with its second season.

This anime television series is adapted from the light novel of the same name written by Tappei Nagatsuki and illustrated by Shin’ichiro Otsuka.

This series revolves around Subaru Natsuki, a kind of a loner. He is a great love for games and does nothing but plays games. The story commences when suddenly one day, he gets moved to another world on his way home, at the marketplace. In the other world, he encounters new companions as well as perilous challenges.

The first season of this series had 25 episodes and it aired from April 4, 2016 to September 19, 2016 on TV Tokyo, TV Osaka, TV-Aichi and AT-X.

The first season was well received by the viewers and has created a huge fan base.

Fans are quite excited about the arrival of the second season of this series. So, let’s check out the details of the second season of this series.

Release date of “Re: Zero- Starting Life in Another World” Season 2

On March 2013, the makers confirmed that the second season of Re: Zero was in production.

Initially, it was set to release in April 2020. But the crisis of pandemic caused the delay in the release of season 2 and finally, the second season is scheduled to release on July 8, 2020.

The second season will be a split cour. The first half of the second season will premiere on July 8, 2020 while the second half will air in January 2021.

The expected plot of “Re: Zero- Starting Life in Another World” Season 2

 In season 1, the protagonist Natsuki wins against the Witch cult and Sin Archbishop of Sloth.

It is likely that the season 2 will continue from where it was left off in season 1. It seems that season 2 will cover the Arc 4 of the novel.

The trailer of Re: Zero seasons 2 is already released and it shows that Subaru is going to encounter a woman with long pale hair. All the mysteries will be revealed on July 8.

The cast of “Re: Zero- Starting Life in Another World” Season 2

Viewers are likely to hear Yusuke Kobayashi as Subaru, Rie Takahashi as Emilia, Yumi Uchiyama as Puck, Rie Murakawa as Ram, Satomi Arai as Beatrice, Takehito Koyasu as Roswaal, Kouhei Amasaki as Otto, Marika Kouno as Petra, Inori Minase as Rem, Kaori Nazuka as Frederica, Nobhuiko Okamoto as Garfiel and many others.

Stay with us for more updates.

One of the most anticipated anime series, "Re: Zero- Staring Life in Another World" is all set to come back with its second season.



