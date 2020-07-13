Home TV Series Netflix Re: Dive Season 2 Release Date Come Out?
Re: Dive Season 2 Release Date Come Out?

By- Alok Chand
‘ Princess Connect’s action! Re: Dive’ kicks off at Astraea’s serene landscapes, where Yuuki, the main character, opens up his eyes. To his surprise, he has no memories of where he has come from or who he is. He doesn’t even understand anything about Astraea. That is when he’s introduced to his guild, which includes three girls–Kokkoro, Pecorino, and Karyl. When fate brings them together, they form the”Gourmet Guild” and set out on an experience.

Re: Dive Season 2

Riding the tide of mobile game adaptations,’Princess Connect! Re: Twist’ is only driven by the ups and downs from the journey of the”Gourmet Guild.” Its appeal lies in its humor that is hit-or-miss, but along with that, right from the beginning, the anime foreshadows. These spins finally allow it to stand out of the ordinary share of game adaptations. Overall,’Princess Connect! Re: Dive’ is also the ones who have watched it’s going to agree that it deserves another year and even an anime. Talking of which, to understand about ‘ Princess Connect’s renewal! Re: Dive’, read on further.

Princess Connect! Re: Fight Season 2 Release Date: When can it premiere?

‘Princess Connect! Re: Dive’ season premiered on April 6, 2020, also using a total of 13 episodes, it finished broadcasting on June 30, 2020. ‘Princess Connect! Re: Twist’ initially seemed like a fun but generic fantasy anime. However, it got a great deal deeper than anime viewers had expected, which led to a surge in its fan following. If the studio renews it for one more 34, Nevertheless, since it only happens to be among the 3 anime series created by CygamesPictures, we can’t be too sure.

Now, since ‘Princess Connect! Re: Twist’ is a version of a game collection of the same name; there is still a lot of content. Its very first season finishes with a bit of a cliffhanger where the personalities prepare themselves for another experience. The end of year 1 suggests that CygamesPictures consider it for another season, but it doesn’t confirm anything as many anime ending on a similar note.

Summing things up,’Princess Connect! Re: Twist’ has a fair chance of returning with a different season. On the reverse side, as it’s a sport adaptation, the time could have been just a promotional anime for the first game. If everything is in the anime’s prefer that being said, we can anticipate’Princess Connect! Re: Dive’ Season 2 to launch sometime in 2022. Till then, you can check out other similar dream anime.

