Ray Donovan: Can We Expect A Season 8 Of Showtime Series?

It was announced on February 4 that Ray Donovan, the crime drama tv show, has been canceled after the seven successful seasons. The first episode of Ray Donovan arrived in 2013, the first season of the show went livid and gathered a lot of positive critiques from the followers. The creators of the Ray Donovan never determined to finish the show with the seventh season. As they by no means had any plans to conclude the show with none farewell season. The seventh season was never a farewell season for Ray Donovan.

After the seven incredible seasons, Ray Donovan just concluded the run on the Showtime. The creators of the show announced in a statement that they are proud the show ended with such a huge viewership and said they are thankful to all of the cast members of the show.

The end of Ray Donovan may be very unexpected because the show was coming to its natural ending. It only needed another season to wrap up the story of the show. However immediately, without concluding the story, it ended without a final season, which is very heartbreaking for the promising followers of the show.

What have May Happened?

We have also been baffled about it after we heard about the ending of Ray Donovan, as such an enormous show with seven successful and incredible seasons cannot finish the show without a farewell. It’s not only about the farewell. However, the most important is the correct ending of the story. The company elements of this franchise are very difficult, as there was a merger between the CBS and Viacom, which may have resulted within the issues of choices.

The creators have been thankful to the followers of the show. The creators just concluded the presentation with a hope that the followers won’t react much and will care about the decision by the franchise. However, the followers are upset with this decision. They all the time favored the show and have been anticipating another season as a concluding season for the story of Ray Donovan.

