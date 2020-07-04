Home Top Stories “Ragnarok Season 2”: Will “Loki turn out to be Villain in the...
Top StoriesTV Series

"Ragnarok Season 2": Will "Loki turn out to be Villain in the upcoming season? Click to know Cast , Plot and more details

By- Anish Yadav
“Ragnarok” is a fantasy drama show. The series’ author is Adam Price. The series made its debut. The series was outside on 31 with six episodes. Fans fell for its special effects, storyline, and direction when the series debuted. The series received a favorable response and love from the audiences. Fans loved it and yes they wanted another time but guess what? The series was renewed for season 2 of this series since the very first season debuted!

Now lovers are wondering when will they get to see that the next season of this series, here are the details you might wish to understand!

 

Published Date: Ragnarok Season 2

The first season was released in January. The second season of this series was announced during the release of the first season. Wasn’t set Though the season was revived this season’s release date. We don’t have the next season’s supported release date. As most of us know about the present pandemic situation on the planet. The production can be halted due to COVID-19. As a result, we’re hoping the show will get delayed. Do not worry guys the moment the situation will be normal we will surely get to see”Ragnarok Season 2.”

Cast: Ragnarok Season 2

We are expecting most of the cast. Hence, the cast for the next season are —

  • Jonas Strand Gravli plays with Laurits Seier
  • Henriette Steenstrup plays Turid Seier
  • Theresa Frostad Eggesbo plays with Saxa
  • David Stakston plays Magne Seier
  • Synnove Macody Lund plays Ran
  • Gisli Orn Garoarsson plays Vidar
  • Herman Tømmeraas plays Fjor
  • Emma Bones plays Gry

Plot: Ragnarok Season 2

Where the first season finished the season will begin from the story. We expect that this season the giants will be faced by Magne. In the process, his celestial heritage will be developed by Magne further. We can even get hints about his brother Laurits who’s Loki. So the main twist is that we may get to see that the villain that is new at some point in the show and that is going to be Loki. The season will continue researching more about the nature of Loki.

Storyline: “Ragnarok Season”

The story of Magne begins with an awkward high school student who has the powers of the Norse god, Thor. As he investigates his friend’s death and finds himself struggling with the family of Justus, that are beings known as, Giants. They’re the enemies of God and Thor. He started discovering the powers as he keeps exploring things. After Jutuls find Magne’s powers out they wanted to kill him. In the end, he finally finds evidence against them.

After the first season of this Ragnarok showed us the fight between Vidar and Thor. During the struggle between them, it seemed like our hero will end up losing the battle. But, Magne called the lightning which led in finishing the battle in down.

Trailer: “Ragnarok Season 2”

Yes, the trailer is here guys!

