Ragnarok Season 2: Release Date, Plot, Cast And Everything You Need To Know

Ragnarok, a Norwegian TV series debuted on the streaming platform as a Netflix Original. The first season of the web series was debuted on 31 January 2020. This blend of the modern corporate world and Norse Mythology has been widely appreciated by the audience. Now fans are excited for the next season to discover what will happen next. Danish company SAM productions have renewed the show for a second season.

This is the best thing about Netflix, how it has invested internationally in the entertainment industry. Most of the Netflix’s hit original content ranging from Chinese Wuxia anime to Spanish hit show Money Heist is testament to this fact. This can be a big upper hand for Netflix to compete with other major streaming platforms.

Ragnarok Season 2 plot and cast details

This series dubbed as Thor meets Skam, set in contemporary Norway. It follows a lean teenager, Magne who has no idea that he is a deity. He is conscious of climate change and pollution. An industrial company, Jutul is illegally intoxicating the environment and pushing climate change. The company is owned by the Jutul family. Jul family members are four frost giants disguised as humans.

In the first season finale, Magne hatches a plan to frame Jutul’s company for dumping the toxic barrels into the river. Vidar, father in the Jutul family attacks Magne and calls him thor. And mysteriously Magne summons lightning to strike Vidar. Season 1 ended on a cliffhanger we have yet to discover the fate of Vidar.

The cast of the first season includes David Stakston as Magne Seier, Jonas Strand Gravli as Laurits Seier, Herman Tømmeraas as Fjor, Theresa Frostad Eggesbø as Saxa, Emma Bones as Gry, Henriette Steenstrup as Turid Seier, Gísli Örn Garðarsson as Vidar, local tycoon, Synnøve Macody Lund as Ran. All of the main cast members are expected to reprise their roles, we have yet to discover the fate of the Vidar.

Ragnarok Season 2 expected release date

SAM has officially renewed the show for Season 2. Netflix has also confirmed the news. But there is no official release date for Season 2. Hopefully, it will premiere in early 2021, following the early 2020 release date of Season 1.