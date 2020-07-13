Ragnarok Season 2: Release date, Cast, Plot, Trailer And All New Latest Information Here

- Advertisement -

Notwithstanding the title’s similarity, this Netflix series doesn’t discuss much with the Thor: Ragnarok of MCU. Except that they both comprise the Norse God of thunder. Premiering on 31st January this year, Ragnarok is a Norwegian dream television series. So far, the series has released one season comprising six episodes. Adam Price has written the show, and Mogens Hagedorn functions as the director. Additionally, it turned into a commercial success and attained viewership numbers.

Ragnarok Season 2: Release date

Due to the fan reception, the season Ragnarok was revived for season two. Netflix announced the second season in March this year. But, we’re still awaiting confirmation on the release date. We don’t even know whether the filming has started. Regardless, it’s safe to say that production would begin anytime soon. We are considering that the current pandemic has halted production of all films and television series. For now, we forecast the season two at, or to release late this season 2022.

Ragnarok Season 2: Possible cast

Netflix hasn’t shown much about the upcoming season. We can just guess who’ll maintain the cast in season two. However, the new season will feature David Stakston, who portrays Magne Seier. Joining him, Theresa Frostad Eggesbø is also expected to return as Saxa. Additionally, Herman Tømmeraas will be reprising his role in Fjor. Other actors such as Jonas Strand Gravli (playing Laurits Seier), Emma Bones (Gry), Henriette Steenstrup (Turid), etc., will also join the cast. Though whether Gísli Örn Garðarsson will reunite as Vidar, remains to be seen.

Ragnarok Season 2 plot

As stated before, right now, we know next to nothing. However, we can assume the next season’s plot. Following the events of the season, we do not know if Vidar remains living. But, we do anticipate Magneto face off against the Jutuls. What’s more, audiences might be introduced in the season to new races of giants and gods.

But, Magne learns more about his heritage that is true and will surely be getting more powerful. Additionally, there are strong rumors about Laurits being the Norse trickster god, Loki. The dynamic between the two brothers would also alter radically if this proves to be true.

Ragnarok Season 2: Storyline

Ragnarok is set in the fictional town of Edda. Rapid climate changes torment the city. Additionally, the local Jutul household is the reason for contamination. Furthermore, it follows the Magne Seier. Magne learns that he is the embodiment of Thor. Together with his powers, he begins his struggle against Jutuls, or leaders, that threaten the protection of the world itself.

Ragnarok Season 2: Trailer

Since the series is probably to enter production, a trailer is off the cards. But, we anticipate a trailer to drop prior to the release of the second season. information on this issue.

I hope you liked this article. And if you’re a lover of Mayan mythology and lores, have a look at my Vikings article.