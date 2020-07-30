Ragnarok Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot And On Netflix?

- Advertisement -

Even though Marvel lovers await Thor: Love and Thunder, Netflix has us covered with its own distinct take on Norse mythology in Ragnarok.

This Deadly Netflix original also revolves around the God of Thunder, but Chris Hemsworth’s impressive physique was swapped out.

Sold as Thor matches Skam, Ragnarok seems to have performed nicely for Netflix thus much, though critics are not quite as confident just yet.

When Is Ragnarok Season 2 Going To Release?

Though Ragnarok Season 2 is happening, we are yet to know the month or the date of the launch. Since everything is threatening, no announcements or publication can be heard of for some time.

But, we are currently hoping to see the show being at the start of 2021 in development.

Who Are All Going To Be In The Cast Of Ragnarok Season 2?

As far as the cast members go, we think these people are going to show up-

David Stakston as Magne/Thor.

Herman Tømmeraas as Fjor.

Emma Bones as Gry.

Jonas Strand Gravli as Laurits

Henriette Steenstrup as Turid.

Given that the storyline will expand as Vidar (likely ) died by the end of year one, we may see a couple of new faces as Gods and immortals. We’re keeping our eyes and ears, although It’s yet to be confirmed who is currently going to recur in Ragnarok Season 2.

Ragnarok season 2 plot: What will happen in Ragnarok season 2?

At the end of season one, Thor Magne and Vidar finally clashed in an epic struggle. When it looked like the Giant would triumph, lightning, which finished the struggle and possibly Vidar’s lifetime, also was summoned by Magne.

While creating his heavenly heritage farther, the season will pit Magne contrary to the giants.

Hints that his brother Laurits is actually Loki could also be researched, possibly setting him up as the show’s new villain at some point.