Ragnarok Season 2: Release date, Cast, Plot And News

Based on the mythology which enchants us, Ragnarok is the fantasy series that aired on Netflix of Adam Price. The series begins with Magne, who is an embarrassing high school student discovering that he has got the legendary powers of the Norse god, Thor. While his friend’s passing is investigated by him, he also finds himself fighting with Jutuls’ family, who are the giants. It turns out they have been enemies.

Magne keeps exploring his potential but is threatened by Jutuls’ household, who wishes to destroy him. The season ended with an epic struggle between Vidar and Thor. But that only got us started on the show and what’s next in store for us.

When Is Ragnarok Season 2 Going To Release?

Even though Ragnarok Season 2 is officially happening, we are to know the month or the date of this release. As the global pandemic is threatening everything, no announcements or book could be heard of for some time now.

However, we are hoping to see the series being at the onset of 2021 in development.

Who Are All Going To Be In The Cast Of Ragnarok Season 2?

As far as the cast members go, we think these people are going to show up-

David Stakston as Magne/Thor.

Herman Tømmeraas as Fjor.

Emma Bones as Gry.

Jonas Strand Gravli as Laurits

Henriette Steenstrup as Turid.

Considering that the narrative is going to expand as Vidar (likely ) died by the end of season one, we might see a few new faces as Gods in addition to immortals. It is yet to be verified who is currently going to replicate in Ragnarok Season 2, but we’re keeping our eyes and ears.