Ragnarok Season 2 Release Date, Cast, Plot And In The Upcoming Season? Click To Know!

Regardless of the similarity in the name, this Netflix series doesn’t discuss much with MCU’s Thor: Ragnarok. Except that the two of them feature the Norse God of thunder. Premiering in January this year, Ragnarok is a dream television collection that is Norwegian. The series has published one season. Adam Price has composed the series, and Mogens Hagedorn serves as the manager. It attained good viewership numbers and became a commercial success.

When Is Ragnarok Season 2 Going To Release?

Though Ragnarok Season 2 is happening, we are yet to understand month or the date of the launch. Since everything is threatening, no announcements or book could be heard of for some time.

However, we are hoping to find the series being at the start of 2021 in development.

Who Are All Going To Be In The Cast Of Ragnarok Season 2?

So Far as the cast members proceed, we think these people Will show up-

David Stakston as Magne/Thor.

Herman Tømmeraas as Fjor.

Emma Bones as Gry.

Jonas Strand Gravli as Laurits

Henriette Steenstrup as Turid.

Given the storyline will expand as Vidar (probably) expired by the end of season one, we may see a couple of new faces as Gods in addition to immortals. We are keeping our eyes and ears open for some information shortly, although It’s yet to be confirmed who is going to replicate in Ragnarok Season 2.