Ragnarok Season 2: Release date, Cast, Plot And All New Updates

By- Santosh Yadav
We are a little overly enthused about Ragnarok Season two, are not we?

Based on, Ragnarok is Adam Price’s fantasy series that recently aired on Netflix. The series begins with Magne, who is an awkward high school student discovering that he has got the powers of the Norse god, Thor. He finds himself fighting with Jutuls’ family, who are the giants while he investigates his friend’s passing. It turns out they’ve been enemies.

The household of Jutuls, who wishes to ruin him keeps investigating his possible but threatens magne. The season ended with an epic struggle between Thor and Vidar. But that only got us started on the series and what’s next in store for us.

Here are the facts to nourish our myth lovers about Ragnarok Season 2!

When Is Ragnarok Season 2 Going To Release?

We are yet to know the month or date of the release, though Ragnarok Season 2 is happening. Since everything is threatening, no announcements or book could be heard of for some time now.

Ragnarok Season 2

However, we are currently hoping to see the show being at the start of 2021 in development.

Who Are All Going To Be In The Cast Of Ragnarok Season 2?

As far as the cast members go, we think these people are going to show up-

  • David Stakston as Magne/Thor. 
  • Herman Tømmeraas as Fjor.
  • Emma Bones as Gry.
  • Jonas Strand Gravli as Laurits
  • Henriette Steenstrup as Turid.

Considering that the storyline is going to expand as Vidar (probably) expired by the end of season one, we might see a couple of new faces as Gods in addition to immortals. It is yet to be verified who is currently going to recur in Ragnarok Season two, but we are keeping our eyes and ears open for some news shortly.

