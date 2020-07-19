Home TV Series Netflix Ragnarok Season 2: Release date, Cast, Plot All Latest News
Ragnarok Season 2: Release date, Cast, Plot All Latest News

By- Santosh Yadav
We’re a little overly excited about Ragnarok Season 2, are not we?

Dependent on the mythology which enchants us, Ragnarok is the fantasy series that aired on Netflix of Adam Price. The series starts with Magne, who is an embarrassing high school student discovering he has the legendary powers of the Norse god, Thor. He finds himself fighting with Jutuls’ household, who would be the giants, while he investigates his friend’s passing. It turns out they’ve been enemies.

Justus’ household, who wants to ruin him, keeps exploring his potential but threatens magne. The first season ended with an epic struggle between Vidar and Thor. But that got us started on the series and what’s next in store for us.

Here are the facts to nourish our myth lovers about Ragnarok Season two!

When Is Ragnarok Season 2 Going To Release?

Ragnarok Season 2

We are yet to understand the month or date of the release, even though Ragnarok Season 2 is happening. As everything is threatening, publication or no announcements can be heard of for some time.

We are currently hoping to find the series being in development in the onset of 2021.

Who Are All Going To Be In The Cast Of Ragnarok Season 2?

As far as the cast members go, we think these people are going to show up-

  • David Stakston as Magne/Thor. 
  • Herman Tømmeraas as Fjor.
  • Emma Bones as Gry.
  • Jonas Strand Gravli as Laurits
  • Henriette Steenstrup as Turid.

Considering that the narrative is going to expand as Vidar (probably) expired by the end of season one, we may see a couple of new faces as Gods in addition to immortals. It’s yet to be confirmed who is currently going to recur in Ragnarok Season 2, but we’re keeping our eyes and ears.

Santosh Yadav

Also Read:   Messiah Season 2 Release Date, Cast, Plot, Trailer and What are the Crazy Fan Theories?
Also Read:   No Time to Die is bringing back another James Bond Come Back After Long Period?
