Ragnarok season 2: Cast, Plot, Release Date And More Updates

By- Debarshi Bhattacharjee
Based on Norse mythology, Netflix‘s Ragnarok is a Norwegian-language fantasy drama series. If you crave superhero fantasies, then this a must-watch. So far, there is only one season that got premiered on 31st Jan 2020.

The show revolves around Magne Seier, a teenage boy who is surprised to see that he is the embodiment of Thor. He seeks his true identity.

Season 1 has 6 episodes with marvellous ratings. The series has managed to gather its place among the top 10 series with its first season. It has gained a good fan base all around the world and an increase in views all along.

Ragnarok Season 2 Cast

The official announcement of the cast is yet to confirm. However, we can confirm the following stars: –

  • David Stakston as Magne or Thor. 
  • Herman Tømmeraas as Fjor.
  • Emma Bones as Gry.
  • Jonas Strand Gravli as Laurits and
  • Henriette Steenstrup as Turid.

We can expect some new faces according to the story line-up.

Ragnarok Season 2 Plot

The epic battle between Vidar and Magne is what we get to see in season 1. And it ends with a fantastic plot when Magne summons lighting down on earth and finishes the fight.

So, in the new season, we are going to see how Magne grows more powerful and finds out about his heritage. Moreover, there is another possibility of him knowing about his brother’s identity(Loki). 

Additionally, there will be many more gods in the new season.

Ragnarok Season 2 Release Date

 They have officially announced for a season 2 of the Ragnarok. But on the contrary, Netflix hasn’t confirmed any official date as of today. Furthermore, we can say that once an official word is out from the producers, it won’t be long for the season to renew.

The best possibility of the new season to premiere during the early months of 2021.


Stay in touch with us for further information.

