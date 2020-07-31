Queer Eye Season: Release Date, Filming Locations, And All The Latest Updates!!!

- Advertisement -

Queer Eye:

Queer Eye is a reality television series. As of now, Queer Eye has about five seasons in total. All five seasons of Queer Eye are available on Netflix. Five seasons of Queer Eye contain a total of 47 episodes. The length of each episode of Queer Eye ranges from 43 minutes to 51 minutes.

Queer Eyes has received highly positive reviews from the critics as well as the audience. Queer Eye has a rating of 8.5 on IMDB and a rating of 93% on rotten tomatoes. Not only good reception, Queer Eye has received many awards too. Awards received by Queer Eye include several Primetime Emmy Awards. The series got better and better with each passing season.

Queer Eye Season 6 Release Date:

Since 2018, every year, two seasons of Queer Eye was released. The same was expected in 2020 too. With Queer Eye Season 5 already released on 5th June 2020, fans were expecting Queer Eye Season 6 by the end of this year. The series was already renewed for a sixth season even before Queer Eye: Season 5 released.

The cast of Queer Eye: Season 6 started shooting early this year. They even finished up shooting one episode, and then the filming was stopped due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, there are very few chances for Queer Eye: Season 6 to release in 2020. Apart from that, Netflix has not yet announced the release date of Queer Eye: Season 6. So, expect the sixth season of Queer Eye to release in 2021.

Queer Eye Season 6 Cast:

The fab five will be returning for the sixth season of Queer Eye too. The Fab Five includes Antoni Porowski, Tan France, Karamo Brown, Bobby Berk, and Jonathan Van Ness.

Queer Eye Season 6 Location:

The previous seasons of Queer Eye have been filmed in various locations. Some of the locations where Queer Eye was filmed include Georgia, Missouri, Kansas, Illinois, Pennsylvania, and some more. Queer Eye Season 6 will be filmed in Texas.