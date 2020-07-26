Queer Eye Season 6: Release Date, Cast, Plot And More Important Details

- Advertisement -

Netflix is coming up with facts series and is also focusing on displays. Back in 2018, the giant appeared with the series titled Queer Eye, which will be a reboot of the name that was similar to the Bravo series. David Collins established the show, and also, he is the executive producer alongside Michael Williams, Rob Eric, Jennifer Lane, Adam Sher, Jordana Hochman, etc.. In this series, this series’ five members traveled to areas and do makeovers.

The fifth season of the reality series landed on Netflix on June 5, 2020. Everybody is expecting for a season. The fantastic news is Queer Eye is renewed for its time. The renewal news appeared even before the fifth season’s premiere. Below is All of the information about the new season of Queer Eye:

Who’s In The Cast?

Our beloved Fab Five is returning for the sixth season of the reality series Queer Eye:

Antoni Porowski- food and wine expert

Karamo Brown- culture expert

Bobby Berk- design expert

Tan France- fashion expert

Jonathan Van Ness- grooming expert

What’s The Air Date

The season of the reality series was declared back in March 2020. The shooting also started, but later, Netflix must discontinue it because of the continuing coronavirus pandemic. The streaming giant had to take this step for security reasons. The delay in production is currently impacting this season’s release. Additionally, there is a release date not put for the new episodes.

Sources are saying that we may anticipate Netflix to be landed on by Queer Eye season 6 sometime in 2021. At the time of announcement of the new season, a post shared for it:

More Important Details

In the fifth season of Queer Eye, we noticed that the Fab Five this time went to Philadelphia to transform people’s lifetime by doing makeovers. In the sixth season, they will travel to Texas. From the above post, it is noted for the upcoming season:’Queer Eye, ” the most fabulous thing in Texas since chaps.’

The new season will be adventurous and exciting. Since Netflix not shown much, for the time being, there’s limited information on the show.