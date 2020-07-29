Queer Eye season 6: Release Date, Cast, Plot And More Important Details

- Advertisement -

Queer Eye season 6: Queer Eye is an American reality television series also known as Queer Eye: More than a Makeover created by David Collins. The show is a reboot of the show by Bravo called’Queer Eye’. This series is one of the most delightful and joyous displays on television. Thus far,’ Queer Eye’ has become the favourite of the audience and has been rated 8.5/10 by IMDb and 93 percent by Rotten Tomatoes.

Who’s In The Cast?

Our beloved Fab Five is returning for the sixth season of the reality series Queer Eye:

Antoni Porowski- food and wine expert

Karamo Brown- culture expert

Bobby Berk- design expert

Tan France- fashion expert

Jonathan Van Ness- grooming expert

What’s The Air Date

The new season of the very first series was announced back in March 2020. Netflix must discontinue it although the shooting started but. The streaming giant had to take this measure for safety reasons. Now the delay in manufacturing is impacting the release of the new season. Also, there is a release date also not put for the newest episodes.

Sources are saying that we may anticipate Netflix to be landed on by Queer Eye season 6 sometime in 2021. At the time of announcement of the new season, a post shared for it:

More Important Details

At the fifth season of Queer Eye, we discovered that by performing makeovers the Fab Five this time moved to Philadelphia to change people’s life. In the sixth season, they’ll travel to Texas. In the above post, it is mentioned for the approaching year:’Queer Eye, ” the most fabulous thing in Texas because chaps.’

The season will be more exciting and adventuresome. As Netflix did not reveal much for now, there is limited information on the show.