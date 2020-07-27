Queer Eye Season 6: Release Date, Cast, Plot And Here’s Everything We Know So Far About Season 6

- Advertisement -

Netflix came up with a reality series titled Queer Eye’s fifth season. The fab five Antoni Porowski, Karamo Brown, Bobby Berk, Tan France, and Jonathan Van Ness again returned to perform a makeover, and now they travelled to Philadelphia.

The series is made a complete reboot of this classic Queer Eye collection of Bravo plus by David Collins. Shannon O’Rourke, Woody Woodbeck, and Elis Ortiz produce it. It obtained ratings and has received acclaim from critics for its format that was unique. After binge-watching the season’s episodes now fans are demanding more and asking if the sixth time is currently happening or not. To understand everything about it, maintain studying:

Who’s In The Cast?

Our cherished Fab Five is now returning for the sixth season of the reality show Queer Eye:

Antoni Porowski- food and wine expert

Karamo Brown- culture expert

Bobby Berk- design expert

Tan France- fashion expert

Jonathan Van Ness- grooming expert

What’s The Air Date

The season of the reality series was announced in March 2020. Later, although the shooting started, Netflix must discontinue it due to the coronavirus pandemic that was continuing. The giant had to take this measure for security reasons. The delay in manufacturing is impacting the release of the new season. Also, there is a release date also no place for the new episodes.