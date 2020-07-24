Queer Eye Season 6: Release Date, Cast, Plot And Everything We Know So Far

- Advertisement -

Netflix came up with the time of truth show titled Queer Eye. The twenty-six Antoni Porowski, Karamo Brown, Bobby Berk, Tan France, and Jonathan Van Ness returned to perform a makeover, and this time they traveled to Philadelphia.

The show is created by David Collins and also a complete reboot of Bravo’s Queer Eye series. Shannon O’Rourke and Elis Ortiz make it Woody Woodbeck. It got high ratings and has received acclaim from critics for the format that was unique. Now after binge-watching the fifth season’s episodes, fans ask not or if the season is occurring and are more demanding. To understand everything about it, keep reading:

Renewal Status

So the good news for everyone is that the series is renewed for the sixth season. The renewal news appears before the launch triggered on Netflix. The show is becoming more popular and is currently doing good.

The analysis news was announced on social media back in March 2020. This time around, the Fab Five will probably be heading towards a place, and that’s Texas. Take a Look at the official article:

Air Date

Fans need to wait for the episodes of the Netflix reality series for a longer season. Reportedly, to ensuring the security of everybody related to the 24, Netflix needed to stop the production of the season because of coronavirus. The platform that was streaming already halted filming on many shows, and some of them will start shooting.

However, there is no new update on Queer Eye 6 production. We’re anticipating it to premiere almost late in 2021.

Cast Details

So our fab five is returning for the forthcoming season that includes:

Antoni Porowski- food and wine expert

Bobby Berk- design expert

Karamo Brown- culture expert

Jonathan Van Ness- grooming expert

Tan France- fashion expert

Story Details

After they traveled in areas like Georgia, Missouri, Kansas, Japan, and Pennsylvania in the prior seasons so our fab five team will be seen in Texas. Right now, there is limited info on the season of Queer Eye; we will keep updating.