Queer Eye Season 51: Is Queer Eye’s Jonathan Van Ness In A Relationship, And If So Who Is His Partner?

- Advertisement -

Fans are eager to understand who the love in Queer Eye celebrity Jonathan Van Ness’s lifetime is (after self-care, dressing, and all his cats, of course).

Is Queer Eye’s Jonathan Van Ness in a relationship, and if so who is his partner? Arguably the show’s star, Van Ness is a complete package of gorgeousness wrapped up with a perfectly-trimmed mustache. The 33-year-old describes himself during Queer Eye season 5 as”a non-binary fairy parent”. Enthusiasts wish to know whether the dressing table connoisseur has a spouse or not although Jonathan has addressed his own gender identity on the Netflix show.

The positivity of the Fab Five is infectious, so it is hard to imagine that they’d have any difficulty in locating partners. It seems that Jonathan is single, while Bobby Berk, Karamo Brown, and Tan France are shacked up. He had been in 2018 in a connection with Wilco Froneman for six months. According to E! Online, the group met in early July but split at the end of December. Jonathan chose after the split quoting Ariana Grande tune to Instagram,’thank, next’.

Just when everybody thought Jonathan was single, his relationship status was thrown into question. Thanks to Jonathan and fellow Queer Eye star Antoni Porowski, supporters were convinced they were romantically involved. They operate an Instagram account, @Jvntoni, that features tonnes of pictures of this pair looking like a loved-up couple. From Jonathan sitting the lap of Antoni to smooches caught on camera and bathroom teeth-brushing-in-tandem pics, the Jvntoni accounts are convincing. Plus, Queer Eye buffs would almost certainly be overjoyed to find an onscreen romance between Jonathan and Antoni. Something was only equaled by wishful thinking combined with the photos of them looking together. To intensify the problem more, according to OK! Magazine, Karamo pitched in and said that Antoni and Jonathan have been”formally a couple and in love” on IG. However, on July 31st, 2019, Jonathan Tweeted this was not really the situation,” Also for clarification, @antoni & I are a couple… Of close friends that run a satirical couple account and may fall in love but that day is not necessarily now. Love yew has.”

He is most probably enjoying the single life and is 100 percent not at a romantic relationship, as Jonathan confirmed. The Netflix star came out as non-binary and HIV-Positive in 2019 and between becoming the go-to man for all-things grooming on Queer Eye, looking after his mothers, ice skating, writing books and perfecting his hands-on skills, Jonathan seems to be somewhat busy – possibly even too busy for a connection.

Jonathan stated to Tyreek Wanamaker during Queer Eye season 5 episode 4, “You have five, well, four gay godfathers and me, you know, just a non-binary fairy parent who’s always there for you should you require skincare, if you have queries. ” It is safe to say that Jonathan, who sometimes transforms to his alter-ego, Blanche, with no warning, is there for people who need it. Jonathan manages to deliver his über-positive vibe strategies and comments around the world via Netflix as well as being a voice to the LGBTQ + and community.