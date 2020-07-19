Queer Eye Season 5: Release Date, Plot, Cast And All Updates Here

- Advertisement -

Queer Eye is one of the most excellent American TV series. David Collins creates it. In just a short time, the series has not only been able to gather a high rating and substantial fan followers, but it was also able to release its four beautiful seasons, in a gap of just one-two months. The journey continues, and finally, the series is up for the fifth season. Let us know more about the fifth season of the show.

RELEASE DATE

The series was first premiered in February 2018. It was then followed by the second season in June, the same year. The journey continued further as the third and fourth season was released in March and July 2019 respectively. All the seasons contains eight episodes each.

And finally, the fifth season of the show has already been released on June 5th, this year. It contains ten episodes. Fans can watch the same.

CAST

The cast for the fifth season has returned. These include Bobby Berk, Karamo Brown, Tan France, Antoni Porowski, and Jonathan Van Ness.

PLOT

The series has a comedy plot along with a lot of motivation as we see the characters going through the lives of different people who need their help. The story is about five gay guys. They are commonly called Fab Five. They assist people who’ve been nominated by their friends and family to obtain assistance with fashion their houses, grooming regime and elements of their own lives. They also offer psychological support and also helps in boosting self-confidence.

Overall the series is very much amazing and is definitely worth watching. Apart from this, in March 2020, it has also been renewed for the sixth season. This made the fans even more excited.