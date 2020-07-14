Queer Eye Season 5: Fans Are Eager To Know Who The Love In Queer Eye Star Jonathan Van Ness’ Life Is

- Advertisement -

Fans are willing to know who the love in Queer Eye celebrity Jonathan Van Ness’s lifetime is (after self-care, grooming, and all his cats, obviously ).

Is Queer Eye’s Jonathan Van Ness at a connection, and if so, who is his partner? Arguably this show’s star, Van Ness, is a complete bundle of gorgeousness wrapped up using a mustache. The 33-year-old explains himself during Queer Eye season five as”that a non-binary fairy parent.” Jonathan has addressed his gender identity, but lovers wish to know not or if the dressing table connoisseur has a partner.

The Fab Five’s positivity is contagious, so it’s hard to imagine that they’d have difficulty locating partners. While Karamo Brown Bobby Berk and Tan France are shacked up, it appears that Jonathan is single. He had been in 2018 in connection with Wilco Froneman for six months. According to E! Online, the group met in early July but split at the end of December. Jonathan took after the breakup quoting Ariana Grande tune,’thank, next’.

When everyone thought Jonathan was solitary, his connection status was thrown into question during 2019. Because of Jonathan and fellow Queer Eye celebrity Antoni Porowski, fans were convinced that they were romantically involved. They run a spoof Instagram accounts, @Jvntoni, that comprises tonnes of images of the pair. From Jonathan sitting Antoni’s lap to smooches, the Jvntoni account is convincing. Plus, Queer Eye buffs would almost certainly be overjoyed to find an on-screen romance between Jonathan and Antoni. Wishful thinking combined with them looking cozy with the pictures only equaled something. To intensify the situation more, according to OK! Magazine, Karamo pitched in and stated that Antoni and Jonathan were”officially a few and in love” on IG. But, on July 31st, 2019, Jonathan Tweeted that this wasn’t actually the situation,” Also for clarification, @antoni & I’m a couple… Of that day is not necessarily now, although close friends who run a satirical couple account and may fall in love someday. Love, yew hauxs.”

Since Jonathan confirmed, he is most enjoying the single life and is 100% not at a relationship. The Netflix celebrity came out as non-binary and HIV-Positive in 2019 and between being the go-to guy for all-things grooming on Queer Eye, looking after his mothers, ice skating, writing novels and refining his gymnastics skills, Jonathan seems to be very busy – perhaps even too busy for a relationship.

Jonathan stated to Tyreek Wanamaker through Queer Eye season 5, episode 4, “You have five, well, four gay godfathers and me personally, you understand, only a non-binary fairy parent who is always there for you should you require skincare, should you have questions. ” It is safe to say that Jonathan, who sometimes transforms into his alter-ego, Blanche, with no warning, is there for those who need it. In addition to being a voice for the LGBTQ+ and HIV-Positive community, Jonathan manages to deliver his vibe, self-care tips and hilarious comments to all cities across the world through Netflix.