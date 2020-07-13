Qualcomm Ventures: Qualcomm To Invest $97 Million In Reliance Jio

- Advertisement -

On Sunday evening, Qualcomm Ventures said it would invest $97 million in Reliance Jio Platforms for a 0.15% equity bet” to a fully diluted basis” in the top-rated Indian telecom operator. Qualcomm said it would help Jio Platforms” roll out advanced 5G infrastructure and solutions for Indian clients.”

Reliance Jio Platforms that competes with Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea has disrupted the telecommunications market.

It’s gathered nearly 400 million subscribers to become the very best carrier in the planet’s second-largest online market in less than four years of its presence.

Its dominance in the Indian telecom operator while preserving an ARPU (average revenue per user) that match those of its competitors has generated Reliance Jio Platforms — a subsidiary of Reliance Industries, India’s most valued firm — an attractive company to get a roster of high-profile shareholders. Facebook General Atlantic, Intel are a number of the firms that have backed Jio Platforms at the height of a global pandemic. Jio Platforms has sold a 25.24% stake in the company during the interval.

The electronic unit for Reliance Industries also operates various services, such as streaming services for live TV stations, music, movies, and TV shows.

The firm added a new service to its arsenal: A video conferencing service Before this month.

Steve Mollenkopf, chief executive of Qualcomm, said the firm considers that Reliance Jio Platforms” will provide a new set of experiences and services to Indian consumers.”

“With unmatched rates and emerging usage instances, 5G is anticipated to change every industry in the coming years. Jio Platforms has directed the digital revolution in India through technological capacities and its digital. As an enabler and investor using a longstanding presence in India, we look forward to playing a part in Jio’s eyesight to revolutionize India’s digital economy further,” he explained in a statement.

Some investors have told TechCrunch in recent months which Reliance Jio Platforms’ owner — India’s richest man, Mukesh Ambani — along with his proximity to India’s ruling political party, is also critical to why the electronic unit of Reliance Industries is so attractive to many.

They consider that buying a stake would lower. The shareholders requested anonymity since they didn’t want to talk about politics.

An individual familiar with the matter in one of the 12 companies that have backed Reliance Jio Platforms said the Indian firm is also enticing as businesses are currently trying to cut exposure and reliance.

In recent months, India, along with the U.S., have taken action to limit their reliance on Chinese firms. New Delhi last month banned services and 59 programs, including TikTok, created by Chinese companies. Reliance Jio Platforms has to raise funds from any investor that is.

“Qualcomm has been a valued partner for several years. People have a shared vision of linking everything by constructing a strong and secure wireless and electronic network and extending the advantages of digital connectivity for everyone in India,” said Ambani in a statement Sunday.