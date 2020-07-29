- Advertisement -

Qatar will seek to host the 2032 Olympic Games, it said on Monday.

Joining a crowded field and raising concerns about scorching summer temperatures and underwhelming attendances at past events.

India, Australia’s Queensland state, the Chinese city of Shanghai,

along with a potential joint venture between South and North Korea are also being touted for its 2032 summertime games.

Under modifications put forward in 2014, curious nations submit a request to combine the non-committal

“constant conversation”,which Qatar confirmed to AFP it had done via a letter to the International Olympic Committee (IOC) in Lausanne.

“Today’s announcement marks the beginning of a meaningful conversation with the IOC’s Future Host Commission to research our interest further.

And identify how the Olympic Games can support Qatar’s long-term growth goals,”

Qatar Olympic Committee president Sheikh Joaan bin Hamad bin Khalifa Al-Thani told AFP in a statement.

Qatar unsuccessfully bid to host the 2016 and 2020 games,

having proposed to host the former in October without first clearing it with the IOC.

It gained a waiver to propose hosting the 2020 games, a joint bid with Baku, Azerbaijan,

between September 20 and October 20 but failed to make the shortlist.

The 2020 games, were postpone to 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic, were given to Japan,

which also experiences searing summer temperatures, leading officials to schedule events early in the morning when conditions are coldest.

“It’s this proven track-record and prosperity of experience, together with our desire to use sport to promote peace.

And cultural exchange, that will form the basis of our discussions with the Commission.”

Summer temperatures can reach 50 degrees celsius (122 degrees Fahrenheit) in the country which abuts the Arabian desert.

Heat and humidity were significant problems throughout the street races at last year’s World Athletics Championships held in Doha.

The event shifts to late September and October over worries regarding the gas-rich state’s climate

and marathons and race conflicts were at midnight.

Even so, humidity hover around 73 percent and the temperature was 33 degrees Celsius (91 degrees Fahrenheit) for a lot of the women’s marathon.

And pictures of their runners falling and gasping for air led to questions over Qatar’s suitability to host outside events outside the colder winter months.