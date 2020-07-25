PS5 vs. Xbox Series X: Specs, Price, Exclusives and More…..

- Advertisement -

The PS5 First-Party Game In Sony Livestream: In June, we saw the PS5’s first-party game lineup for the first time. This week, Microsoft put on a similar livestream for the Xbox Series X. Both companies showed off exclusive titles. Both companies demonstrated how third-party games would perform on their new consoles. Both companies detailed why their particular next-gen hardware could be the next step in the evolution of gaming.

Sony’s Livestream was ambitious, informative, and occasionally delightful. Microsoft’s, on the other hand, was just fine.

While the success of the PS5 and the Xbox Series X ultimately won’t hinge on a single summer livestream, Sony seems poised to have a much stronger next-gen console launch than its American competitor. The reason why is simple: Sony demonstrated what the PS5 could do that current-gen technology absolutely, positively cannot.

Where Sony succeeded:

In case the whole summer has been a blur to you (welcome to the club), Sony debuted some first-party PS5 titles back on June 11 in a Livestream entitled “PS5: The Future of Gaming.” Sony showed off about 25 new games, many of which will be exclusive to the PS5 — or at least not available on the Xbox Series X. Highlights included Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart and Horizon Forbidden West. Those three games — among others — represent the latest entries in beloved franchises, and will be available only on the PS5.