PS5 design leak with console's coolest surprises

By- Pooja Das
PS5 design leak with console’s coolest surprises

  • Release date: Holiday 2020
  • Price: TBD
  • Key features: 4K games at 60 fps, up to 8K resolution, up to 120 frames per second, ray tracing, fast-loading SSD
  • Pivotal games: Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Horizon II: Zero West, Gran Turismo 7, Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart
  • Specs: 8-core 3.5 GHz AMD Zen 2 CPU, 10.3 teraflop AMD RDNA 2 GPU, 16 GB GDDR6 memory, 825 GB custom SSD

Highlight

A new PS5 design escape with console’s trendiest surprises suggests the console might have removable sides and might be replaced with new colors or styles.

When Sony revealed the PS5’s layout in June, a PlayStation executive speculated the PS5 will be”customizable in ways previous gens weren’t.”

Preorders for your PS5 could begin as early as a month.

Layout

Sony really turned some heads with the reveal of their PlayStation 5’s design in June.

its a surprise, but no one could have guessed that the strategy would be quite so striking.

If Sony’s assignment was to get folks talking, mission accomplished,

as the world wide web was filled with speculation and discussion surrounding the size, weight, and look of the PS5 ever since.

Until we see a PS5 from the wild, we all can do is speculate or expect that elements of this console flow online, which might have occurred this week.

On Monday, a ResetEra user shared a hyperlink to a Chinese video game forum where somebody had posted what seem to be photos of the snowy plates which encase the PS5.

Seeing that the shell gave us a sense of scale which we hadn’t been able to determine from the show video, but it also sparked a whole new round of theories

Revolution of Gambling: PS5

Soon after that the PS5 Future of Gaming event in June. His teases might have been more revealing than he intended.

As he has since deleted everything he said, but while responding to fans daily. He noted that the PS5 is”can be customizable in a way previous gens were not.”

He didn’t go into detail about how it could be customizable.

