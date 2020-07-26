Home Gaming PS5 And Xbox Series X Games Costs Less Than Thought
GamingTop Stories

PS5 And Xbox Series X Games Costs Less Than Thought

By- Sweety Singh
- Advertisement -
  • At least one studio has announced that it will charge $70 for the PS5 and Xbox Series X versions of its games, but Ubisoft says it will stick with $60 through 2020.
  • According to Ubisoft CEO Yves Guillemot, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla and Watch Dogs Legion, both of which are coming this fall, will be $60 across both generations.
  • Ubisoft did leave the door open to increased prices later in the console generation, though.

Earlier this month, video game publisher 2K triggered alarm bells when it revealed that the next-generation version of its upcoming game NBA 2K21 would cost $70. There had been some speculation that the $60 price point gamers had gotten used to over the past few generations might be unrealistic given the rising development cost of games, but 2K was the first to make it official and announced that PS5 and Xbox Series X owners will pay extra.

Also Read:   The Politician Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot, And All News !!!

Microsoft’s Showcase Wasn’t Selling Xbox Series X, It Was Selling Game Pass

Luckily for our wallets, not every studio is following suit — at least not yet — as Ubisoft revealed in a recent earnings call that it doesn’t plan to increase the price of next-gen versions of its games launching this fall.

ps5 games

Christmas games

“For the Christmas games, we plan to come with the same price. As the previous generation of consoles,” said Ubisoft CEO Yves Guillemot. “That’s what we’re focused on at the moment”. Later in the call, he reiterated that both PS5 and Xbox Series X games will cost $60 this fall. But he left the door open for a future price bump.

Also Read:   Virgin River Season 2: Release Date Rumours All Around The Internet
Also Read:   Gaming News: Tomb Raider is free to Continue Steam for a Restricted time

This wasn’t exactly breaking news considering that preorders for some of Ubisoft’s upcoming fall games. It had already opened with a $60 price tag, but the confirmation is a welcome one nonetheless. And although Guillemot’s comments certainly could be interpreted to imply. That the $60 price point is not long for this world. There’s also no point in closing that door before the new console generation. It has even begun or anyone has bought a next-gen game.

PS5 And Xbox Games

xbox game pass

Ubisoft has been on a roller coaster over the last month. As reports of a predatory culture within the company began to surface. Just days before the company held a digital event to showcase its new games. Some of the company’s top executives and leaders have been let go in the wake of the allegations.

Also Read:   Jack Ryan Season 3 An Official Announcement About Release Date, Cast, Plot And Storyline

Xbox Game Pass Can Beat PS5

Meanwhile, the studio shared brand new gameplay footage from Watch Dogs Legion. And Assassin’s Creed Valhalla at its Ubisoft Forward event on July 12th. And debuted the first trailer for Far Cry 6, which will launch on February 18, 2021. Far Cry 6 is notably not one of the “Christmas games”. That Guillemot mentioned in the comments about pricing. So it will be interesting to see if the PS5 and Xbox Series X versions of that game are priced at $60. There will be a second Ubisoft Forward event in September to show off even more upcoming games.

- Advertisement -
Also Read:   High Seas Or Alta Mar Season 3: Netflix Release Date, Cast, And Plot. All Latest Updates
Sweety Singh

Must Read

Evergarden Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot, And Know Everything !!!

Top Stories Rekha yadav -
Finally, we have an anime show, not according to Manga. Well, Violet Evergarden is only one of the greatest animes out there that you...
Read more

Thor 4: Release Date, Cast, Plot, And More Updates Here !!!

Top Stories Rekha yadav -
The coronavirus pandemic has affected every significant aspect of the movie industry over the past several months. The anticipated record of movies and TV...
Read more

Disney’s streaming Head is now New chief for TikTok

Entertainment Pooja Das -
Disney’s head of streaming Kevin Mayer has quit the company and will be joining TikTok as its CEO from next month and also become...
Read more

Google Android Lockbox-tool essentially to “spy” on non-Google app activity on Android phones

Technology Ritu Verma -
Google Android Lockbox is supposedly a tool that Google uses to essentially “spy” on non-Google app activity on Android phones. Facebook paid $19 billion on...
Read more

Vikings Season 7: Release Date, Cast, Plot, And Know Everything !!!

Top Stories Rekha yadav -
Vikings Season 7 Vikings season 7 is a historical drama TV series deriving its inventiveness in the tales of Norsemen of ancient medieval Scandinavia. The...
Read more

The Orville Season 3: Release Date, Cast, Plot, And More Updates !!!

Top Stories Rekha yadav -
The Orville is coming back for its third season. Star Trek and the starship inspire the show. Seth MacFarlane, who's also a part of...
Read more

Bachelor In Paradise Season 7 Release Date And Casting Update

Entertainment Anish Yadav -
Love is the most amazing feeling in this world. 1 thing that's obtained for that and free stays till the last breath is love....
Read more

Spinning Out Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot, And All Latest Update !!!

Top Stories Rekha yadav -
Release in 2020 21, If we are talking about one.
Also Read:   Splatoon 3 : Release Date, Story, Gameplay And Some Other Updates!!!
The series is named Spinning Out, and also of producing this show, the credit goes...
Read more

coronavirus transmission rate can be reduced with three actions

Corona Nitu Jha -
He coronavirus transmission rate can be reduced with three actions: regular hand hygiene, social distancing, and face masks. The virus can spread via the atmosphere;...
Read more

Pirates Of The Caribbean 6 Release Date And What Is Storyline?And Much More.

Entertainment Vinay yadav -
Pirates of the Caribbean are among the most intriguing movies of our youth. The show has been revived for its edition and was split...
Read more
© World Top Trend