Imagine if the PS5 and PS5 Digital Edition Costs were Much lower than Quotes?

That’s what a questionnaire requested fans.

Some clients received Nielsen questionnaires suggesting arbitrary pricing to the unreleased PlayStation 5 consoles, and the studies leaked online.

It’s unclear what the surveys are for, but the proposed PS5 prices can translate into significant reductions for Sony.

We were unsure a couple of months back that the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X will launch this holiday period, as the initial phase of the novel coronavirus pandemic halted production in China and travel between continents.

But as the months passed, both Sony and Microsoft made it clear that the PS5 and Series X will meet their vacation 2020 start window.

Reports said that the consoles could be in short supply throughout the Christmas quarter.

Microsoft openly acknowledged that the COVID-19 health catastrophe would impact console sales, suggesting it’s already accounting for reduced earnings than usual.

But neither company is so far keen to split the crucial detail that could make or break fresh PlayStation and Xbox versions this autumn:

The cost. Rumors so now favor Microsoft, that is supposedly looking to undercut the PS5 with the Series X.

Insert to this the Xbox All Access app , and Microsoft does have a huge advantage over Sony. And of course that the more economical Series S console is thought to begin at just $200 in a best-case scenario. But a poll simply teased a PS5 price point that is simply too good to be true. Here’s what that quote states, emphasis ours:

As mentioned in the item description, the pricing of this new merchandise (PlayStation 5) has not yet been determined.

For this survey, we’ll assign you random pricing. Please consider this random pricing at the following questions.

Nielsen doesn’t know the price of the PS5, and it is likely estimating consumer interest based on several cost points assigned randomly .

However, we can certainly speculate on these figures.

Could Sony manage to market any of the two consoles which low without needing a considerable reduction?

PS5 would charge $450 to fabricate

A report stated a number of months back; the PS5 would charge $450 to fabricate .

We are going to remind you that the UK variables in VAT tax for many goods, so the conversion to US dollars won’t provide you a real price for the United States.

The PS4 original cost was 399 with no US’s tax and #349 with fee (or $436) for the UK. Therefore, a 349 PS5 can price $399 in the US.

Sony would require at least a $50 reduction on the regular version if that $450 bill of materials is accurate. The loss on the Digital Edition will be even more important.

The two consoles are expected to pack the same hardware setup, but for the Blu-ray disk. The principal components, such as the CPU, GPU, and habit SSD, would be equally expensive.

Factors such as the health catastrophe and Microsoft’s aggressive pricing plan for the Xbox could decide Sony to surprise fans with a much lower price point for the PS5 consoles. Nevertheless, the arbitrary pricing above still looks too good to be true.

If the Digital Edition can start at $299, the Series S could sell as low as $199.

Both Sony and Microsoft are expected to announce official prices, preorder, and launch dates for the two consoles at some point in the coming weeks.