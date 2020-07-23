Home In News Proteus Is Hard To Penetrate Easily
In NewsTop Stories

Proteus Is Hard To Penetrate Easily

By- Sweety Singh
- Advertisement -
  • Researchers have developed a new material that is extremely resilient to cutting tools.
  • The material, called Proteus, is a combination of aluminum and ceramic spheres.
  • Proteus is durable against cutting wheels, drill bits, and even water jets.

Safes, locks, and other items designed to provide security and theft protection are typically built out of very strong materials. That usually means hardened metals or other material that is resistant to destruction. Unfortunately for all of us, there’s really no material that can provide totally unbeatable protection, but researchers have come up with a new type of material that has a very special trick up its sleeve.

Rather than focusing on sheer strength, researchers in Europe designed a material that actively fights back against cutting tools by wearing them down at an incredibly fast rate. Even something like a cutting wheel can be rapidly beaten by the material, which its creators say is the first “manufactured non-cuttable material” ever made.

Also Read:   Virgin River Season 2 Release Date, Cast And Interesting Plot

Combination Of Proteus

The material is a unique combination of aluminum and ceramic that its inventors call Proteus. The aluminum is a “metallic foam” that has tiny ceramic spheres embedded throughout it. This might not sound all that tough to cut through, but in reality, it’s actually a brilliant design.

Also Read:   Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 assured for best power boost performance

“In tests Proteus could not be cut by angle grinders, drills or high-pressure water jets,” the researchers write. “When cut with an angle grinder or drill, the interlocking vibrational connection created by the ceramic spheres inside the casing blunts the cutting disc or drill bit.

The team compares cutting through Proteus to “cutting through a jelly filled with nuggets,”. That is a pretty odd analogy, but we’ll go with it. They say that the ceramic spheres create vibrations in the cutting tool. That rapidly cause it to deteriorate, whether it’s a cutting wheel or a drill bit. As for its resilience to water jet cutting. The spheres actually spread out the water when they’re hit, lessening the power of the water. And lessening its ability to slice through the material.

The material seems like it would be great for applications like safes. But may not be quite as powerful for security items like padlocks. As there’s still some “give” that would allow small sections of it to be cut. In any case, it’s an interesting invention and one. That could actually prove useful in consumer products at some point down the line.

Also Read:   Virgin River Season 2: Release Date Rumours All Around The Internet
- Advertisement -
Also Read:   Virgin River Season 2: Release Date Rumours All Around The Internet
Sweety Singh

Must Read

Proteus Is Hard To Penetrate Easily

In News Sweety Singh -
Researchers have developed a new material that is extremely resilient to cutting tools. The material, called Proteus, is a combination of aluminum and...
Read more

ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 : Launch Date Confirmed In India

Box Office Sankalp -
ASUS ROG G14 is one of the most awaited notebooks on the Gamer's List. India has not seen any new Premium ASUS Notebook Release...
Read more

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Release Date, Cast, Plot, And More Updates !!!

Top Stories Rekha yadav -
What will happen in season 6 of Peaky Blinders ? We already have our little theories and you share. Season 6 of Peaky Blinders isn't...
Read more

AMC has generated a fresh Breaking Bad-themed docu-series

Entertainment Nitu Jha -
AMC has generated a fresh Breaking Bad-themed docu-series which will attract lovers of Breaking Bad along with also the prequel series it spawned, Better...
Read more

Sex Education Season 3 release possible in April 2021, updates on cast, plot & other details See.

Celebrities Rahul Kumar -
The wait is over! Of the specifics of the Sex Instruction period, 3 will be here of Netflix, read below to learn more about...
Read more

Curiosity Rover Is Nearly Set To Penetrate The Ominous Rock

In News Sweety Singh -
NASA’s Mars Curiosity rover has arrived at its next drilling location and plans to take samples of a rock known as “Breamish.” Curiosity...
Read more

Midnight Gospel: Duncan Trussell longs for Season 2 And Click To Know More.

Netflix Vinay yadav -
This Midnight Gospel's founder, Duncan Trussell, revealed interest in creating this show's Season. For providing a go-ahead for its season, he asked broadcaster and...
Read more

Godzilla vs kong: Release Date, Cast, Plot, And All News !!!

Top Stories Rekha yadav -
For months now, we've heard that King Kong will sport a giant battle-ax against Godzilla in manager Adam Wingard's Godzilla vs. Kong. And a...
Read more

Jack Reacher 3: Is It Happening? What Will Be The Plot?

Technology Rahul Kumar -
Back in 2012, Jack Reacher's first movie published in the theaters. It directed by Christopher McQuarrie and throws action star Tom Cruise in the...
Read more

Dil Bechara: Last film of Sushant Singh Rajput

Celebrities Ritu Verma -
Late Sushant Singh Rajput's last movie Dil Bechara is to launch in a few days, and fans are waiting to go through the magic...
Read more
© World Top Trend