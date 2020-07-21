Home Gaming Princess Connect Re:Dive Season 2 Release Date, Cast And All Updates Here
Princess Connect Re:Dive Season 2 Release Date, Cast And All Updates Here

By- Aryan Singh
Princess Connect! Re: Dive is a Japanese role-playing video game developed by Cygames. This famous video game is a mobile application video game available on android and iOS devices. The game was released for the first time in Japan in February 2018. Inspired by the characters and the storyline of the game, a Japanese anime television series was also produced by Cygames Pictures.

The show has been directed and written by Takaomi Kanasaki and licensed by Crunchyroll. Season 1 of the show has been a success till now, with fans of the video game watching and praising the series. Season 1 of princess connect! Re: Dive aired in Japan on Tokyo MX, BS!!, Sun TV, and KBS.

The anime television series adaptation has also received mostly positive reviews from the fans. It aired from April 6, 2020, to June 29, 2020, on its respective channels. The show had 13 episodes in total. With its initial success, fans have been anticipating a season 2 for the show.

Princess Connect! Re: Dive season 2 release date.

Season 1 mostly received praise from the fans and the critics. The show has not been renewed until now. It has just been a week since the completion of airing or season 1, and the fans have been demanding a season 2. The showrunners might take a month or two to analyze the situation and then renew the series for a second season.

As of now, the show has not been renewed.

Princess reconnect! Re: Dive season 2 cast.

The voice-over artists have done a great job in the show. Their names are written below.
Pecorino was voiced by M.A.O., Kokkoro by Miku Ito, Kyaru by Rika Tachibana, Yuki by Atsushi Abe, Yui by Risa Taneda, Rei by Saori Hayami, Hiyori by Nao Toyama and much other voice-over artists were a part of season 1 of the show.

Aryan Singh

