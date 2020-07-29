Princess Connect Re Dive Season 2: Netflix When Will The TV Series Going To Make its Appearance!!!

- Advertisement -

Audiences like to see anime show more than films. The trend of the show began and then it got famous globally. So an anime show titled Princess Connect Re Dive. It is motivated by the role-playing movie game of the identical name developed by Cygames. The series is created by CygamesPictures and broadcasted from April 6. The show tells the story of Yūki, who rises without the memories in an unfamiliar place.

The anime series is directed and composed by Takaomi Kanasaki. It published on channels such as Tokyo MX, BS11, Sun TV. The show received love, and now there are currently demanding more episodes. They’re questioning if the second season is presently occurring or not. Below are the facts for a year:

Renewal Status

Unfortunately, CygamesPictures not revived the series for another season. The studios analyze viewership and the ratings of the series and order a new season. There high chances for its renewal for the second season because the series received excellent ratings and also got positive reviews from audiences and critics.

So there is still hope left for your second season to happen in the long run since the series is quite much useful.

Release Date

For the time being, it is hard because it didn’t receive the light, to tell a release date for the second season of the anime show. If it gets renewed, then it will have a very long time to release since the animation process absorbs time. Because of coronavirus, animators are working from home, so manufacturing is taking a long time to finish. According to the sources, we have to wait for episodes until 2022.

More Details

If a second season happens then we could expect these artists to go back for financing their voices in the new season: Mao Ichimichi as Pecorino, Miku Itō as Kokkoro, Rika Tachibana as Kyaru, and Atsushi Abe as Yuuki. Unfortunately no plot details to the second season.