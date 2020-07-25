Princess Connect Re Dive Season 2: Netflix Release Date When Will The Series Going To Make its Appearance With The Second Season?

- Advertisement -

Audiences nowadays love to watch films. The trend of this series started, and then it got famous today. So an anime show titled Princess Link Re Dive published in Japan. It’s motivated by the role-playing movie game of precisely the same name. The series broadcasted from April 6 and is created by CygamesPictures. The series tells the story of Yūki, who climbs without the memories in an unfamiliar location.

The anime series is directed and penned by Takaomi Kanasaki. It released on channels such as Tokyo MX, BS11 TV. After its premiere, the series received loved by the audiences, and there are currently demanding more episodes. They’re questioning if the next season is presently occurring or not. Below are the details for a season:

Renewal Status

So regrettably, CygamesPictures not revived the series for a second season. Usually, the studios first analyze the ratings and viewership of the show and order a new year. Their opportunities for the renewal for its next season since the show received ratings and also obtained positive reviews from audiences and critics to the story, animation, and leadership.

There’s still hope left for the season that is second to take place in the future as the series is exceptionally successful.

Release Date

It is tough for now since it did not receive the light to tell a release date for the second season of the series. If it gets revived, it will take a very long time to release since the animation process absorbs time, so the production takes a long time to complete. As a consequence of coronavirus, animators are working from home. As per the sources, we must wait for episodes till 2022.

More Details

In case a second season occurs, then we can anticipate these artists to go back for financing their voices in the new season: Mao Ichimichi as Pecorino, Miku Itō as Kokkoro, Rika Tachibana as Kyaru, and Atsushi Abe as Yuuki. No plot details for the potential next season.