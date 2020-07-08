Home Technology Prime Day Sale On TV Deals With Free Echo Dot
Prime Day Sale On TV Deals With Free Echo Dot

By- Sweety Singh
This year’s Amazon Prime Day may be postponed. But that’s not stopping Amazon from offering some epic TV deals. Especially on its own line of Fire Edition TVs.

For a limited time, you can get the Insignia 24-inch Fire TV for just $99.99. Even better, use coupon “FTV20” during checkout to get a free Echo Dot. That’s $50 off the TV alone and the cheapest smart TV deal we’ve seen all year.

OnePlus TV ‘sold out in a minute’, next sale soon on Amazon India

Fire TV deals from $99: free Echo Dot w/purchase @ Amazon
One of our favorite Prime Day TV deals is back. Amazon is taking up to $100 off a wide range of Insignia and Toshiba Fire TVs. Even better, you get a free Echo Dot with your purchase. Just use coupon “FTV20” at checkout. TV prices start at just $99.99 after discount. The coupon is valid through July 9.

Also Read:   Amazon Prime Day 2020 : It Has been Postponed Until At Least August
Also Read:   Sex Education Season 3 Release Date, Cast, Plot, Trailer And How Did Previous Season End

This 24-inch Insignia is a budget TV that’s best suited for small bedrooms, children, or as a spare HDTV. It sports 720 resolution, but it gives you quick access to all of your favorite apps like Netflix, Prime Video, Hulu, Disney Plus and more.

50% Off On Nintendo Switch Games at GameStop

Fortunately, this isn’t the only Fire TV currently on sale. You can checkout the full list here, which includes larger 4K TVs.

We’re rounding up the best July sales all week during Tom’s Guide’s special Summer Savings event, so keep it locked to Tom’s Guide for more deals.

