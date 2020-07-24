Preacher Season 5 Release Date, Cast, Trailer, What Will Be Storyline? You Should Know

- Advertisement -

Preacher is a television series based on the comic book series of the same name. As of now, Preacher has four seasons in total.

Except for the second season, rest all the three seasons of Preacher contains ten episodes in total. Preacher Season 2 contains 13 episodes. The length of each episode of Preacher ranges from 42 minutes to 65 minutes respectively.

Preacher: Season 1 released to highly positive reviews from critics as well as the audience. The first season of Preacher has a rating of 89% on rotten tomatoes. The second and third season of Preacher received a better reception than the first season. Preacher Season 2 and Season 3 have a rating of 92% and 91% on rotten tomatoes respectively. Preacher Season 4 has a rating of 75% on rotten tomatoes. Though they have received a good reception, the series, however, saw a decline in the viewership after each passing season. It led to the makers concluding the series in the fourth season.

Preacher Season 5 Release Date

As I said earlier, Preacher Season 1 received highly positive reviews from critics as well as the audience. However, after the first season, the rest of the seasons of Preacher witnessed a huge drop in the number of viewers. The viewers decreased from season to season. After the third season, the makers renewed the series for a fourth season. They also revealed that the fourth season will also be the final season of the series.

The last season of Preacher has ten episodes and it aired from 4th August 2019 to 29th September 2019. Even though the series has ended its run, Preacher still has a good amount of fanbase. The fans want to see many more things related to Preacher.

If the makers want, they can still explore lots of things related to Preacher. There are many stories in the Preacher comic book series which are left unexplored. The makers also can go for making a prequel or a spin-off to Preacher. Only time will tell about the future of Preacher.

Let us hope the fans get some exciting updates from the makers of Preacher soon.

Even if the makers are planning a prequel or spin-off of Preacher, it won’t release until the end of 2022.

Preacher Season 5 Cast

Since we do not know anything about the future of Preacher, there are no updates about the cast too. If a prequel to Preacher is made, we may get to see some new cast and characters in it.