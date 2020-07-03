Portal 3 Video Game: Check Out The Release Date And Everything You Know So Far

- Advertisement -

Portal is a first-person puzzle-platform online video game series developed by Valve. Since then, it was first released in October 2007 and has been a major first player game in the online video games community. When the game was released for the first time, it gained quite a lot of praise and built a community of its own.

The second version of the video game series known as portal 2 was released in April 2011. Both these games have sold millions of copies and become quite popular amongst gamers. Portal 2 was available in single-player as well as multiplayer modes. This is what made Portal video game series more popular amongst the fans.

Portal 2 takes place numerous years after the events of the first video game, Portal. It shows that the aperture facility has fallen to despair without GLaDOS. The game then moves ahead with GLaDOS being defeated by Wheatley being placed back in her place and so on.

Portal 3 Release Date

The overwhelming response of the gamers for Portal 2 made the audience think that the game will return for its second sequel, Portal 3. However, there has been no news regarding the same. A lot of rumors have been floating over the internet, but none of them seems legitimate enough to believe them. Also, there has been no information regarding the same from the developers.

So, we will have to wait some more time in order to see any news regarding the release of Portal 3.

