Poldark Season 6 Showrunner Has Shown Interest In Shows Return And Other Updates

Poldark based on the book series by Winston Graham and starring Aidan Turner in the lead role. The event was debuted in 2015. Recently Season 5, which is touted as the final season was premiered in July 2019. It seems that the series is far from getting out of the source material. Showrunner, Debbie and lead actor Aidan Turner has shown interest in continuing the TV series.

Poldark Season 6 is canceled?

Season 5 was intended to complete the TV series. This ruled out the possibility of season 6.

It was not an adaptation of the series. It follows the events in the 11 years between the seventh (The Angry Tide) and eighth (The Stranger from the Sea) books.

As per screenwriter Debbie Horsfield

“Winston Graham had left plenty of hints in book eight about events that had happened in those intervening years, but he gave little away about how Ross achieved that transformation.”

Poldark may return with Season 6!

Poldark showrunner and writer Debbie Horsfield showed her interest in adapting the book series.

“Never say never. We’ve had an amazing run but there are five books left and who knows what could happen in a few years’ time?” “The BBC would need to say that they wanted more and we’d take it from there. The relationship with the Winston Graham estate and with the BBC has been wonderful – I like to think they wouldn’t want anyone else to do it.”

Poldark crew wants Season 6 to return, expected release date

In an interview with Deadline, Aidan Turner also wants to his reprising the role of Ross Poldark,

“[Season 5] doesn’t feel like an ending – I don’t think that is the BBC being crafty and keeping it open-ended for another series in time, but [while] it feels right, it doesn’t feel final.” “I think Winston [Graham]’s books pick up a lot later – I think [Ross and Demelza’s son] Jeremy, who is about 10 or 11, is about 21 or 22 in the next book.

Show starring Aidan Turner of The Hobbit fame had ensembled a cast consisting of artists like Tristan Sturrock as Captain Zacky Martin, Pip Torrens as Cary Warleggan, Warren Clarke as Charles Poldark, Gabriella Wilde as Caroline Enys, John Nettles as Ray Penvenen, Christian Brassington as Reverend Osborne “Ossie” Whitworth, Ellise Chappell as Morwenna Carne, Sean Gilder as Tholly Tregirls, Harry Richardson as Drake Carne, Josh Whitehouse as Lieutenant Hugh Armitage, Tom York as Sam Carne, Tim Dutton as Joseph Merceron.

It seems that series can return with Season 6. There’s enough enthusiasm among the fans for SeThe crew 2. The team is also equally willing to continue their work. Let’s hope the BBC will take this decision. But it’s undoubtedly going to be a long wait.