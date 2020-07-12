Home TV Series Netflix Pokemon Journeys Season 2: Netflix Release Date, Cast And All You Need...
Pokemon Journeys Season 2: Netflix Release Date, Cast And All You Need To Know

By- Aryan Singh
Pokemon Journeys is a Japanese animated web television series which premiered in Japan on November 17, 2019. The show was an instant success due to the wide popularity of the cartoon Pokemon. People also loved the anime web television series.

The show premiered in the United States on June 12, 2020. The show was aired on Netflix. A total of 10 episodes have been aired on Netflix in the US. He show was then temporarily halted due to the ongoing pandemic all across the globe.

The show revolves around the adventures of Ash Ketchum and Goh as they travel to all the eight regions of the Pokemon franchise. The show is one of the most popular anime web television series due to its storyline.

Pokemon Journeys season 2 release date

Season 2 of the show has been halted due to the ongoing pandemic COVID-19. The series will be renewed for sure according to the sources. Due to its wide popularity amongst the youth, the show is going to return for more adventures.

As of now, not much information is available regarding the show.

