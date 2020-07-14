Home Technology Poco M2 Pro: First Sale On Today At Flipkart
Technology

Poco M2 Pro: First Sale On Today At Flipkart

By- Kumar Saurabh
The Poco M2 Pro is all set to go on sale for the first time today. The apparatus has been announced last week in India among the lowest priced Poco devices powered by Snapdragon 720G SoC.

The Poco M2 Pro It’ll be accessible on Flipkart beginning at 12 noon. Accordingly, it is better if you head a few minutes before the sale begins, As it is going on sale for the very first time, there will be a need for your device.

It comes in three configurations: 6 +128 GB 6 and 4 +64 GB, 6 +64 GB. Which will be accessible for Rs 16,999, Rs 14,999, and Rs 13,999 respectively.

Specs Of Poco M2 Pro 

The Poco M2 Pro includes a 6.67-inch Complete HD+ IPS LCD screen using a punch-hole camera positioned at the center of this screen. It provides a design with a Gorilla Glass 5 sandwich that safeguards the front, back in addition to the camera. Underneath the hood, the device is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 720G processor and Adreno 618 GPU. The unit is offered in three configurations: 4+64GB, 6+64GB6, and 6+128GB. You also get a MicroSD card slot.

On to the optics, the M2 Pro offers a quad-camera range with ba 48MP main snapper with f/1.79, an 8MP f/2.2 ultra-wide camera, also a 5MP macro lens, and a 2MP thickness detector. Over in the front, you receive a 16MP shooter. It is possible to set around 4K videos with the rear camera and front camera supports night mode catch.

A big 5,000 mAh battery using 33W rapid charging over USB Type-C port backs it. This makes the device one of the fasting charging telephones in the segment. Other features include P2i splash-resistant, MIUI 11with Poco launcher 2.0 along with a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. (Poco M2 Pro )

Colour options include Two Shades of Black, from the Blue, and Green and Greener.

Poco M2 Pro: First Sale On Today At Flipkart

