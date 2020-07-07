Home Technology Poco M2 Pro: Cheapest Snapdragon 720G Smartphones launched in India By Xiaomi
Poco M2 Pro: Cheapest Snapdragon 720G Smartphones launched in India By Xiaomi

By- Kumar Saurabh
The Poco M2 Pro of Xiaomi is official in India, bringing the brand’s popular ratio.

The Poco M2 Pro is a performance and battery-centric smartphone that marks the organization’s entry to the budget section of under Rs 15,000. It borrows a few design cues from the Redmi Note 9 household to be able to accomplish this feat.

Specifications Of The Poco M2 Pro

For starters, the Poco M2 Pro is powered by the 8nm octa-core Snapdragon 720G chipset with LPDDR4X RAM and UFS 2.1 storage for one of the best-in-class performance packages. The storage may also be expanded via SD.

It provides a comfortable design using a Gorilla Glass 5 sandwich that protects the front, back in addition to the camera. The front sports a big 6.67-inch IPS LCD panel with a resolution of 2,400 x 1,080. Owing to its structure, the fingerprint scanner has been embedded at the power button on the side. The display has a punch-hole notch found in the middle for the selfie camera.

Also Read:   Get YouTube dark mode, How ?

Speaking of cameras, the Poco M2 Pro has a quad-camera set up on the trunk, starting with a 48MP primary camera, an 8MP ultra-wide shooter, a 5MP macro lens along with a depth sensor. The front camera has a resolution of 16MP. It provides a manual camera that can be used for stills as well as videos. So, RAW image capture is available, also.

Also Read:   192 MegaPixel Camera Smartphone Set To Launch Next Month

The battery is one of the major talking points of this Poco M2 Pro, as it houses a massive 5,000mAh package which supports 33W quickly charging over USB Type-C. This is only one of the fastest charging stats at the segment. The Phone runs on MIUI 11 out-of-the-box, with Poco launcher 2.0 at the top.

Also Read:   A comprehensive Fitness Program For Samsung Smart TVs, Samsung Health, Will Be Started This Summer

Price in India Of The Poco M2 Pro

Configuration Price

  • 4GB + 64GB Rs 13,999
  • 6GB + 64GB Rs 14,999
  • 6GB + 128GB Rs 16,999

In India, the Poco M2 Pro is priced at Rs 13,999 for its bottom version with 64GB of storage and 4GB of RAM, Rs 14,999 for the 6GB + 64GB version and Rs 16,999 for the 6GB + 128GB version. Colour choices include from the Blue and Two Colors of Green, Black and Greener. It’ll be available for purchase July 14 starting on Flipkart.

